Angola’s premier event for the oil and gas sector – the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) conference – was officially launched in Luanda on Tuesday. Uniting Angolan government and energy companies with global operators and investors, the launch event set the tone for the main conference, scheduled for October 2-3 at Centro de Convencoes Talatona.

Angola plans to increase production to 1.18 million barrels per day in the short term while establishing itself as a global LNG supplier. A six-year licensing round is underway to achieve oil production targets, with the most recent 12-block tender receiving 53 bids. Plans to develop downstream capacity to support regional demand continue to create lucrative opportunities for project and service companies, and the AOG 2024 conference this October will not only shed light on upcoming investment prospects but connect global players to the growing Angolan oil and gas market.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola’s oil and gas industry. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

“The Angola Oil&Gas conference represents a catalyst for investment. The country is on the precipice of becoming a regional hub for oil and gas, making great strides towards maximizing its recourses for the betterment of the regional population. Building on this success as a premier investment destination for energy development AOG’s fifth edition is set to attract a fresh slate of capital into the country’s oil and gas industry,” said Luís Conde, Angola Oil&Gas Event and Project Director.

The year 2024 promises to be an exciting one for Angola’s oil and gas market. The country anticipates a final investment decision to be made for the Cameia-Golfinho fields operated by Total E&P Angola; expects first production at the 30,000 barrel per day (bpd) CLOV Phase 3 project in Block 17; and plans to start the first phase of the 30,000 bpd Cabinda Oil Refinery.

Focus remains on upstream development, with 43 wells expected to be spud this year alone, as well as downstream infrastructure, with projects such as the Lobito and Soyo Refineries, the Angola-Zambia Oil Pipeline, an LNG storage and gas processing terminal and more, currently underway.

Under the leadership of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, Angola’s oil and gas sector has been transformed to offer a highly attractive environment for doing business. Fiscal and monetary reforms including the establishment of the National Agency for Oil, Gas&Biofuels and the enactment of decrees to streamline investment have only strengthened the industry. Additionally, the privatization of national oil company Sonangol has ensured a competitive partner for global firms, signaling a new era of successful E&P projects in Angola.

These reforms have already shown positive results as companies turn their interest towards Angola’s attractive oil and gas opportunities. TotalEnergies is implementing a multi-year energy strategy encompassing the $850 million Begonia development; ExxonMobil is looking at investing up to $15 billion in the country while M&A have been a buzz of activity. Specifically, energy company Azule Energy signed three Risk Service Contracts for Blocks 46, 47 and 18/15 while upstream oil and gas company Afentra acquired Blocks 3/05 and 23. Players including Inktank Group, Brite’s Oil and Gas, MTI Group and more have also entered the market in recent months.

AOG 2024 builds on this momentum to promote new opportunities in oil and gas. Under the theme, Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola, the event unites the entire oil and gas value chain to discuss the way forward for the industry. With over nine billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 11 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas, the country offers lucrative prospects for E&P firms, service companies and global investors alike.

“The [AOG 2024] event is effectively a fantastic platform to allow Angolan service companies to not only promote their services and portfolios but also provides opportunities for all to exchange experiences and businesses. In all, it is a venue where strong and long-lasting business links are established, and as we see very often, good business is also carried out,” stated Bráulio de Brito, Chairman of the Board, Angola Oil&Gas Service Companies Association.

Taking place October 2-3, AOG 2024 – organized by Energy Capital&Power - builds on the success of its previous editions to offer a platform for dialogue, deals and decision-making. In 2023, the event welcomed 2,213 delegates from 41 countries, with seven industry-advancing deals signed. The 2024 edition promises to be even bigger and better, offering unparalleled opportunities for financiers, project developers and Angolan companies.