To all concerned parties

The Ethiopian Catholic Church, by her own and jointly with other religious institutes, has frequently called for all parties to avail for peace regarding the war in northern Ethiopia. We are deeply saddened to note that the war has resumed in the area. Many lives have been lost, and assets destroyed in the war so far. Due to the scars left by the war, especially children, women and the elderly have been subjected to crisis.

When we are all hoping for peace talks and waiting to make our respective contributions, when our innocent people are suffering from hunger, disease, and psychological damage, displaced from their homes, and our entire nation is struggling under the pressure of the cost of living, it is absolutely unacceptable to any of the parties to enter in to war again. It is an obvious fact that war is leading to the destruction of national wealth and economic depression.

The Church has strongly concern and longs that the agony of the people living in Tigray, Amhara, Afar and other areas of the country be stopped. And assures to contribute by her own or in collaboration with other Religious Institutes to the dialogue processes which is leading to peace.

Therefore, we again appeal to all parties to cede their weapons and return to the peace options, to prioritize dialogue and an option that will end the suffering of our citizens.

Accepting the prayer call from the Inter Religious Council of Ethiopia, we urge all Catholics and indeed all people of Ethiopia to unite in Prayers for five days in the coming month of Pagumen for the intention of Peace and stability in our beloved Country Ethiopia.

The Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Ethiopia

August 18, 2014

Addis Ababa