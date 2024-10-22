We are excited to announce a strategic partnership between The Football Foundation for Africa (www.FootballFoundation.Africa) and Ambi Group, with Ambi Group stepping in as our Social Legacy Partner. Together, we aim to create a lasting impact beyond the game of football, fostering a positive social legacy for our communities and stakeholders.

The Football Foundation for Africa is dedicated to harnessing the power of football to drive social change, empowering individuals and communities through sports-based initiatives. Meanwhile, Ambi Group, known for its commitment to sustainable development and community engagement, brings invaluable expertise in creating impactful social programs.

The purpose of our partnership is to promote a legacy that inspires involvement from all stakeholders, ensuring that the values and principles of the Foundation are upheld and strengthened. Through this collaboration, we will work tirelessly to support the future of the Foundation and its mission, focusing on enriching the lives of individuals in the regions we serve.

Our impact goals include enhancing access to sports and recreational facilities, developing educational programs, and fostering health and wellness initiatives. We aim to create opportunities for youth engagement, skill development, and community cohesion, ultimately benefiting vulnerable groups and underserved communities across Africa.

This partnership is significant not only for our organizations but also for the communities we serve. By combining our resources and expertise, we are poised to make a meaningful difference in the lives of countless individuals, instilling a sense of hope and possibility through the transformative power of football.

As we look to the future, we are optimistic about the potential outcomes of this collaboration. Together, The Football Foundation for Africa and Ambi Group will pave the way for a brighter future, ensuring that our shared commitment to social legacy leaves an indelible mark on the communities we touch. We invite all stakeholders to join us on this journey as we strive to create a lasting impact for generations to come.

For more information about the Africa Football Business Summit 2024 and to register for the event, please visit https://AFBS.FootballFoundation.Africa.

Contact:

Aaliyah Iqbal

Sustainability Lead

The Football Foundation for Africa

Email: media@footballfoundation.africa

Phone: +254 701 333 721

Website: https://www.FootballFoundation.Africa

About The Football Foundation for Africa:

The Football Foundation for Africa is dedicated to the development of football on the continent through sustainable practices and strategic partnerships. By fostering growth at the grassroots level and promoting professional standards, FFA aims to create opportunities and a positive impact on African communities.

About AMBI Group:

Ambi Group is a Sustainable Business Development Agency. We assist you in making better decisions. We integrate sustainability into your business and engage relevant stakeholders in your company’s future success. Our extensive range of services and expertise in sustainable business development allows us to help generate maximum revenue with maximum sustainability.