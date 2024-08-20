Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Namibia


On August 13, 2024, Ambassador Zhao Weiping paid a courtesy call on H.E. Mrs. Sustjie Mbumba, First Lady of Namibia.

Amb. Zhao expressed appreciation to Sustjie for her long-term commitment to promoting China-Namibia friendship and thanked her for her strong support in the recent "China and Africa: Children Hand in Hand " event hosted by China. Sustjie said that the deep friendship between China and Namibia has a long history, and the cause of China-Namibia friendship will continue to advance.

