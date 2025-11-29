Dr. Lisho Mundia expressed gratitude for China’s selfless support to Namibia and said in his speech that China is a global leader in high-tech fields such as space technology, and Namibia cherishes China's friendship in sharing science and knowledge with Namibia. He stated that Namibia looks forward to deepening cooperation with China in the field of science and technology.

In his remarks, Ambassador Zhao said that this project is the first high-tech project aided by China in Namibia, which holds significant importance for advancing Namibia’s scientific and technological development. It’s also a vivid example of implementing the spirit of the FOCAC Beijing Summit in joining hands with African countries to advance modernization. Zhao expressed his hope that both sides will further deepen cooperation in science and technology in future.

On November 20, the handover and takeover certificate signing ceremony of China-Aided Satellite Ground Data Receiving Station and Processing System Construction Project in Namibia was held in Windhoek. Chinese Ambassador to Namibia Zhao Weiping attended the ceremony and jointly signed the project handover and takeover certificate with Dr. Lisho Mundia, Deputy Executive Director of the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sports, Arts and Culture of Namibia.

