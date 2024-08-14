On August 12, Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong attendedthe opening ceremony of International Seminaron “China-Africa Cultural Exchange and Mutual Learning” co-organized by Uganda’s Makerere University and China’s Xiangtan University. Academicians from Ugandan and Chinese Universities gathered here for a two-day seminar aimed at boosting understanding of the cultural exchanges between the two countries.
Ambassador Zhang introduced the fruitful results of China-Uganda cooperations in variety areas, such as education, culture, health, vocational training, tourism and etc., explained in detailson the core content and world significance of the Global Civilization Initiative, and appreciated Uganda's contribution to the successful adoption of the Resolution by UNGA on the establishment of International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations.
Ambassador Zhang said 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is to be held in the September.We hope, through the Forum, China and Uganda will continuously enhance the synergy of development strategies, strengthen pragmatic cooperation and mutual support in international area, deepen cultural exchanges and mutual learning. We hope China and Uganda relations will be further elevated and will be the forerunner in China's co-operation with African countries.
Buyinza Mukadasi, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic affairs, Representative of Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, said the seminar comes at a time when the two universities are commemorating the 10th anniversary of establishing the Confucius Institute at Makerere University. Mukadasi said the Confucius Institute has been a beacon of cultural exchange, bridging the gap between China and Uganda, promoting global citizenship.