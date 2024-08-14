Buyinza Mukadasi, Deputy Vice Chancellor of Academic affairs, Representative of Vice Chancellor of Makerere University, said the seminar comes at a time when the two universities are commemorating the 10th anniversary of establishing the Confucius Institute at Makerere University. Mukadasi said the Confucius Institute has been a beacon of cultural exchange, bridging the gap between China and Uganda, promoting global citizenship.

Ambassador Zhang said 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation is to be held in the September.We hope, through the Forum, China and Uganda will continuously enhance the synergy of development strategies, strengthen pragmatic cooperation and mutual support in international area, deepen cultural exchanges and mutual learning. We hope China and Uganda relations will be further elevated and will be the forerunner in China's co-operation with African countries.

Ambassador Zhang introduced the fruitful results of China-Uganda cooperations in variety areas, such as education, culture, health, vocational training, tourism and etc., explained in detailson the core content and world significance of the Global Civilization Initiative, and appreciated Uganda's contribution to the successful adoption of the Resolution by UNGA on the establishment of International Day of Dialogue among Civilizations.

On August 12, Chinese Ambassador to Uganda Zhang Lizhong attendedthe opening ceremony of International Seminaron “China-Africa Cultural Exchange and Mutual Learning” co-organized by Uganda’s Makerere University and China’s Xiangtan University. Academicians from Ugandan and Chinese Universities gathered here for a two-day seminar aimed at boosting understanding of the cultural exchanges between the two countries.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.