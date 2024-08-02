On August 1, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, met with Rev. J. Luther Tarpeh, National Chairman of the Unity Party, and exchanged views on China-Liberia relations, inter-party exchanges and cooperation, etc.
Yin briefed the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, stating that the session made systematic arrangements to further deepen reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization, which will not only vigorously push forward the building of a great country and realize national rejuvenation, but also bring greater opportunities for China's cooperation and development with other countries around the world. With the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit to be held in Beijing in September, China is willing to join hands with the Liberian side to push forward the relations between the two parties and the two countries.
Chairman Tarpeh applauded China's development achievements and Liberia-China relations, and expressed the Unity Party's willingness to expand cooperation with the Chinese side and promote inter-party exchanges and Liberia-China friendship and cooperation.