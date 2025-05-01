Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia


On April 29, Ambassador Yin Chengwu met with Hon. Cyrus Saygb, the Director General of Liberian National Fisheries&Aquaculture Authority. The two sides exchanged views on strengthening practical cooperation in the field of fisheries between China and Liberia.

