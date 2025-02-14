On February 13, Ambassador Yin Chengwu attended the ceremony of donating color Doppler ultrasound diagnostic equipment to the Ministry of Health of Liberia. Mrs. Cooper, Chief Medical Officer, and Mr. Moore, Assistant Minister of the Ministry of Health attended the ceremony.
Ambassador Yin highlighted the crucial role of color Doppler ultrasound in medical diagnosis. He reaffirmed China's dedication to fulfilling the outcomes made at the FOCAC Beijing Summit and to deepening medical and healthcare cooperation with Liberia, thereby supporting its ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID).
Dr. Cooper expressed gratitude for China's generous donation, assuring that the color ultrasound equipment would be fully utilized to benefit the Liberian people.