On April 17, Yin Chengwu, Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, accompanied Mayor of Shenzhen Mr. Qin Weizhong, who was visiting Liberia, to pay a courtesy call to H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, President of the Republic of Liberia.
President Boakai welcomed Mayor Qin's visit, reiterated that he would firmly adhere to the one-China principle, thanked China for its support to Liberia, and expressed the hope to learn from Shenzhen's experience and carry out more pragmatic cooperation with Shenzhen to better benefit the people of both sides.
Mayor Qin said that he would follow up on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, promote practical cooperation between the two sides in multiple fields, and strive to achieve a higher level of mutual benefit and win-win results.