In commemoration of 50 years of artistic collaborations between the United States and Nigeria, the U.S. Mission honored three legendary Nigerian artists — Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye, Chief Jimoh Buraimoh, and Prof. Bruce Onobrakpeya — with the U.S. Exchange Alumni Lifetime Achievement Award.

The award recognized the three iconic artists, who first traveled to the United States over 50 years ago, as participants of the U.S. Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP). The ceremony gathered a distinguished audience, including political and business leaders, diplomats, academic figures, arts curators and collectors, as well as alumni of various U.S. government exchange programs.

U.S. Ambassador Richard Mills presented each of the artists with a commemorative certificate, honoring their exceptional commitment to their artistic craft, dedicated mentorship of emerging creatives, and invaluable contributions that have strengthened the bonds between the people of the United States and Nigeria.

In his remarks, Ambassador Mills noted that the U.S. government is committed to supporting programs and initiatives that nurture cultural exchange, promote artistic expression, preserve cultural heritage, and strengthen the capacity of Nigerian artists and professionals across the creative industries. He highlighted the role of U.S. government exchange program alumni in having a positive impact on their communities in many fields, including the creative economy.

“Art has the power to connect people and communities across the world,” Ambassador Mills said. “This is why we supported these programs 50 years ago, we support them now, and we will continue supporting them far into the future.”

One of the awardees, Chief Nike Davies-Okundaye, founder of Nigeria’s renowned Nike Art Gallery, has mentored students worldwide in the traditional art of adire and batik. Her works are displayed internationally, including at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art in Washington, DC. “Participating in the U.S. government exchange program has significantly impacted my life, opening up new opportunities and perspectives that have shaped my career path and personal development,” Chief Davies-Okundaye said.

“I am very happy to see this day,” awardee and celebrated bead painter, Chief Jimoh Buraimoh, said of the recognition. “Going to the U.S. on an exchange program 50 years ago in 1974, was truly transformative, giving me an opportunity to share my work widely and mentor the next generation of artists.” Chief Buraimoh’s artwork has been exhibited globally, and he has taught at prestigious institutions, including the Haystack Mountain School of Crafts in Maine and universities in New York, Boston, and Los Angeles.

At 92, Professor Bruce Onobrakpeya continues to be a towering figure in the Nigerian visual art scene, working across painting, printmaking, installation, and sculpture. He noted that the award recognition is a challenge to up-and-coming artist to remain dedicated to their craft. “I am very excited and encouraged. I will continue to pay it forward by nurturing future talent in the industry,” he added. Notable as the illustrator for Chinua Achebe’s No Longer at Ease, Professor Onobrakpeya has exhibited globally, including the current exhibition “The Mask and the Sword” at the Smithsonian in Washington, DC, and remains one of West Africa’s most celebrated 20th century artists.

Organized by the U.S. Mission in Nigeria, in collaboration with the Rele Arts Foundation; Lauren Tate Baeza, Curator of African Art at the High Museum of Art; with support from Delta Airlines, the event highlighted the historic U.S.-Nigeria people-to-people connections in the visual arts as well as the 50-year Sister Cities partnership between Lagos and Atlanta.