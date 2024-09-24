Dr. Mwaanga welcomed Ambassador Han on his assumption of office and said that he served as Foreign Minister of Zambia twice and participated in the historical event to promote the adoption of the UN Resolution 2758 and witnessed the flourishing of Zambia-China friendship and cooperation. The Zambian people are deeply grateful for China’s firm support in Zambia’s fight for national independence, freedom and economic development. In the new era, Zambia and China should build on our traditional friendship and jointly pursue modernization. Dr. Mwaanga expressed his readiness to further contribute to the development of Zambia-China friendship.

Ambassador Han thanked Dr. Mwaanga for his contribution to China-Zambia friendship and said that he is a witness of China-Zambia friendship and a true friend of the Chinese people, and China will never forget that it was Zambian and African brothers and sisters who helped China restore its lawful rights in the United Nations. China will work with Zambia to build on our heritage and seize the new opportunity created by President Hichilema's successful state visit to China and the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, and join hands in advancing modernization and building an all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era.

