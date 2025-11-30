On November 26, the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania co-hosted with National Museum of China, National Museum of Tanzania and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation the opening ceremony of “Shoulder to Shoulder on the Same Path: Painting Exhibition Themed on Tanzania-Zambia Railway” at the National Museum of Tanzania. Chinese Ambassador H.E. Chen Mingjian, Tanzanian Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism Hon. Dr. Ashatu Kijaji, Permanent Secretary of Tanzanian Ministry of Transport Hon. Prof. Godius Kahyarara, Zambian Deputy High Commissioner to Tanzania Mr. Anthony Bwalya attended the event and visited the exhibition, together with over 300 people from various sectors.

Amb. Chen stated in her remarks that since its completion 50 years ago, TAZARA Railway has always been a monument of China-Africa friendship. Last week, Chinese Premier Li Qiang attended the ground-breaking ceremony of TAZARA Railway revitalization project in Lusaka, together with Tanzanian and Zambian leaders. The railway of friendship will shine with renewed splendor in the new era. China stands ready to work with Tanzania and other African countries to carry forward the TAZARA spirit and deepen and solidify the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era.

Minister Kijaji said that Tanzania-Zambia Railway closely ties the peoples of Tanzania, China and Zambia. Tanzania will never forget the solidarity and generous support from China and remain committed to strengthening the enduring friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The exhibition opens to the public in Tanzania until January 26, 2026.