The Amapá Economic Development Agency will bring Brazil’s northern frontier into Caribbean energy conversations at Caribbean Energy Week (CEW) 2026, where Wandenberg Pitaluga Filho, the agency’s president, is set to address delegates on strategic investment, logistics and cross‑border energy opportunities.

Amapá’s interest in the energy sector has grown alongside federal exploration initiatives in Brazil’s Equatorial Margin – a deepwater frontier stretching along the northern Atlantic coast that includes the offshore area north of the state. In October 2025, Brazilian state‑owned oil firm Petrobras received an environmental operating license from the country’s environmental regulator IBAMA to drill an exploratory well in Block FZA‑M‑059, located roughly 175 km off the coast of Amapá. The operation, focused on gathering geological data, marks a significant milestone for northern Brazil’s entry into frontier exploration.

This milestone reflects broader efforts by Amapá to tie its economic development strategy to emerging energy opportunities. The state government and the Amapá Economic Development Agency have actively engaged with industry players and engineering firms on logistics and port infrastructure planning, including feasibility studies for offshore support facilities that could serve oil and gas operations. In late 2025, Amapá officials held technical meetings with DTA Engenharia Portuária to evaluate possible offshore port locations between Santana and Calçoene – a project aimed at creating dedicated logistics capacity for offshore energy activity.

For Caribbean energy stakeholders, Amapá’s combination of exploration progress and infrastructure planning shows how subnational actors can turn geographic proximity and federal initiatives into regional linkages. With offshore developments in Suriname and Guyana ramping up to the north, Amapá’s emerging ports, logistics hubs and service‑support capacity could become a key bridge for integrating Brazilian capabilities into the Caribbean energy value chain.

Brazil itself remains a heavyweight in the energy landscape. As Latin America’s largest oil producer with deep technical expertise and a robust oilfield services ecosystem, the country’s industrial and logistics networks could complement Caribbean basin operations, offering scale and synergies for complex offshore campaigns.

Through its participation at CEW 2026, the Amapá Economic Development Agency will present these opportunities to international investors and regional policymakers, with discussions expected to focus on strengthening cross‑border trade, expanding port infrastructure, and fostering collaboration between Brazilian companies and operators active in the Guyana–Suriname basin.

With offshore exploration ramping up along Brazil’s northern coast and growing investment in Guyana and Suriname, regional collaboration is increasingly central to the Caribbean energy landscape. Amapá’s participation at CEW positions the state as a practical partner in connecting production, services and investment across borders, integrating Brazil’s northern frontier into the emerging Caribbean energy corridor and demonstrating its role in building the infrastructure and partnerships that will shape the region’s next wave of development.

Join us in shaping the future of Caribbean energy. To participate in this landmark event, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.