During the 15th Annual General Meeting of the AMAN Union, hosted in Jeddah by the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) (https://ICIEC.IsDB.org/)—the insurance arm of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group—the Union held a special certificate presentation ceremony to recognize professionals who successfully completed its specialized online training programs. Certificates were presented by Mr. Silvan Said, Managing Director of RISC Institute DMCC, and Mr. Al-Tayeb Abbas Fadlallah, Chairman of the AMAN Union Academy, to Mr. Abderrahim Belkacemi of Dhaman and Mr. Samir Zaky of ICIEC, in acknowledgment of their exemplary dedication to professional development.

This initiative underscores AMAN Union’s commitment to strengthening institutional capacity, promoting professional excellence, and fostering continuous knowledge exchange among its member institutions across the OIC region. Through such efforts, the Union continues to invest in developing human capital within the Islamic insurance and export credit ecosystem—ensuring that professionals are equipped with the technical expertise and global competencies required to navigate the evolving demands of the industry.

As part of its broader strategy to foster sustainable capacity building, AMAN Union, in collaboration with RISC Institute DMCC, launched an online professional development program leading to the Professional Certificate in Insurance (Cert. CII™), a globally recognized qualification awarded by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) in the United Kingdom. The program is designed to cultivate a new generation of skilled professionals across OIC export credit and investment insurance institutions, integrating both theoretical foundations and practical insights.

The training pathway comprises three comprehensive modules—Award in General Insurance (W01), Underwriting Essentials (WUE), and Claims Essentials (WCE)—covering critical areas such as risk and insurance fundamentals, underwriting practices, reinsurance, claims handling, fraud prevention, and regulatory compliance. Upon successful completion, participants earn the Cert. CII™ designation, enhancing their professional credibility and opening new opportunities for international advancement within the insurance and credit guarantee sectors.

Commenting on this milestone, Mr. Mourad Mizouri, Secretary General of the AMAN Union, stated: “At AMAN Union, we believe that the strength of our industry lies in the knowledge and professionalism of our people. Our partnership with RISC Institute reflects our determination to build a skilled, connected, and competitive community of insurance and export credit professionals across our member countries.”

About AMAN UNION:

The AMAN Union is a professional forum that brings together insurers and reinsurers covering commercial and non-commercial risks in the member countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation (Dhaman). The Union was established on October 28, 2009, following a bilateral agreement between Dhaman and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) to unify their efforts in creating a platform that enhances cooperation among insurers and reinsurers operating within their respective member countries.

About The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC):

As a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, ICIEC commenced operations in 1994 to strengthen economic relations between OIC Member States and promote intra-OIC trade and investment by providing credit enhancement and risk mitigation solutions. The Corporation is the only Islamic multilateral insurer in the world and has been at the forefront of delivering a comprehensive suite of de-risking solutions to support cross-border trade and investment for its 50 Member States. ICIEC has maintained its "Aa3" rating with a stable outlook from Moody's for 17 consecutive years, positioning the Corporation among the leaders in the Credit and Political Risk Insurance (CPRI) industry. Additionally, S&P has reaffirmed ICIEC’s “AA-” rating for the second year with a stable outlook. ICIEC's resilience is underpinned by its sound underwriting practices, global reinsurance network, and strong risk management framework. Since inception, ICIEC has cumulatively insured over USD 121 billion in trade and investment, supporting key sectors such as energy, manufacturing, infrastructure, healthcare, and agriculture in its member states.

