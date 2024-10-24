The stage is set for the 24th East African Community (EAC) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Trade Fair, scheduled to take place from 26th October – 5th November, 2024 in Juba, South Sudan.

This year’s trade fair themed: Promotional of unique innovation and skills development amongst EAC MSMEs expected to be a landmark event, showcasing the dynamism of small and medium-sized enterprises across the East African.

The objective of the trade fair is promoting trade, investment, and economic growth within the region by providing a platform for entrepreneurs, businesses, and stakeholders to connect, collaborate, and explore new market opportunities. The event is expected to draw participants from all EAC Member States, including Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, Federal Republic of Somalia, Uganda, United Republic of Tanzania and the host nation South Sudan.

The 24th edition will feature a daily symposium aimed at enhancing awareness on and the capacity of MSMEs. The symposia will address matters such as elimination of Non-tariff Barriers, Financing of MSMEs Activities, Enhancing Research and Development of MSMEs production, Exploring opportunities under the AfCFTA, formalisation of MSMEs businesses and business opportunities in South Sudan.

The fair will also showcase cultural diversity performances and exhibitions, celebrating the rich heritage of the EAC Partner States.

Speaking ahead of the MSMEs Trade Fair, the EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Customs, Trade and Monetary Affairs, Ms. Annette Ssemuwemba, welcomed all participants to the trade fair.

"We are excited to welcome participants from across the region to Juba for this dynamic event. The trade fair represents a vital opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their contributions to the economy, share experiences, and build lasting connections that will help drive our regional growth," added Ms. Ssemuwemba.

The Deputy Secretary General said that the fair is expected to attract thousands of visitors, including business owners, practitioners, policymakers and members of the general public, all eager to explore the unique offerings and innovations presented by the MSMEs of East Africa.

For more information, details, and updates leading up to the fair, please visit us at www.eac.int/juakali