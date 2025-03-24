Lagos is set to welcome top music business leaders, celebrities, business executives, and creative industry professionals from around the world as All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA (https://AFRIMA.org/), partners with bridgeAfric, and UNESCO to host the Showbiz101 Global Workshop and Music Creation Camp.

The event, scheduled to take place from March 26th to 29th, 2025 aims to train young creatives, foster international collaborations, and further enhance the capabilities of creators and professionals along the value chain of music production and business.

Adenrele Niyi, Chief Experience Officer, (CXO), AFRIMA, said the partnership with bridgeAfric on the event underlined the AFRIMA institution's commitment to empowering Africa’s creative industry.

"As AFRIMA, part of our mission is building capacity and fostering cross-border collaborations by empowering Africa’s creative industry and by providing platforms for artists to collaborate, grow, and break boundaries. Partnering with bridgeAfric for the Showbiz101 Global Workshop&Music Creation Camp is a no-brainer. This initiative is about more than just music; it’s about equipping young creatives with the tools, knowledge, and global connections they need to thrive in the industry,” Niyi said.

The AFRIMA CXO added that the event aligns with AFRIMA's seven pillars, which include the Music Awards, Music Festivals, AFRIMA Creative Academy, Talent Discovery and Promotions, Music Business Hub, Advocacy, and Advisory&Policy Debates. "Our goal is to reinforce Africa’s position as a moving powerhouse on the global music scene—one hit, one artist, one opportunity at a time and we are excited to be at the fore front of driving this initiative," she concluded.

According to Victoria Nkong, President of bridgeAfric who is also an Associate Producer for AFRIMA, the workshop aims to support the future of Africa’s creative industry by focusing on key areas including the need to educate and train young talents, saying, "We believe learning is essential to solving problems in the entertainment industry. This workshop will equip young people with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed."

She said the event will feature performances, training sessions, and recording opportunities for artists.

Nkong added that the five-day event will bring top musicians together for a three-day global music camp, where they will create songs as a team. "By the end of the camp, we will have a global EP featuring top African stars from different countries," she said.

"Another goal of the workshop is to help artists reach new audiences by connecting them with international music executives. This will open doors for them to promote their music in different parts of the world."

Some of the top artists who have confirmed their participation in the conference and recording camp are Juma Jux from Tanzania, Nadia Nakai from South Africa and DJ Neptune from Nigeria. Ivory Coast will be well represented by global music superstars like the AFRIMA Award winner Didi B, Himra, Suspect 95, Kikimoteleba, Goulam, and Gabin Bao.

Other notable participants include Bizzle Osikoya, Co-founder of The Plug Entertainment, and Sesan Adeniji, General Manager of Vybz FM.

From Algeria, DJ MohGreen will bring his expertise, while Eric Bellamy from Live Nation Paris, France will contribute his knowledge of the global music industry. Sonia Aimy from Canada and Wendy Harawa from Malawi are also expected.

In addition to the workshop and music camp, Nkong said a welcome Industry party is scheduled for Wednesday to officially receive the participants.

She added that registration is free for music producers, songwriters, and artists who want to learn, network, and advance their music careers.