Aksaya Estates Limited has signed an agreement with Marriott International (http://www.Marriott.com) to bring Courtyard by Marriott to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi. Slated to open in 2027, the Courtyard by Marriott Nairobi Airport will enhance the hospitality offerings at Kenya's key international gateway, providing guests with an elevated experience to optimise work, relax and make the most of their stay.

The Courtyard by Marriott Nairobi Airport, which has commenced construction, will feature approximately 180 well-appointed rooms and suites, all thoughtfully designed with an emphasis on flexibility and a smart layout tailored to the needs of modern leisure and business. The hotel will include two restaurants and bars, an expansive landscaped courtyard featuring a fire pit, a rooftop fitness centre and 18 metre swimming pool, as well as versatile indoor and outdoor event space.

The property has secured Preliminary EDGE Advanced Certification, IFC’s sustainable building certification.

The property will be the second Marriott-branded hotel owned and operated by Aksaya Estates in Kenya, following the successful operation of the Sankara Nairobi, Autograph Collection in Westlands, Nairobi.

Marriott International encompasses a portfolio of over 9,600 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 143 countries and territories. Courtyard by Marriott participates in Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s global travel programme.

Aksaya Estates Limited is real estate investment firm that invests, with a long-term perspective, in commercial real estate.