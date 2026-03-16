For nearly ten years, Theogette, a mother of three from rural Madagascar, lived with a painful facial tumor. That tumor grew larger and more noticeable every year, as did her pain and the isolation from her community. All it took was a moment for Theogette’s nephew Ronaldo to connect her to the treatment she needed.

Theogette’s burden began as a severe toothache. The tooth was removed at a local clinic, but a small swelling appeared along her jaw and grew over time until it overwhelmed the entire lower part of her face. Superstitious rumors spread throughout her village until eventually her husband caved under the pressure and abandoned her. Left alone to raise her three children, Theogette continued working through her pain in the rice fields.

The simple life of the rice fields had always been all the fulfilment that Theogette needed. She cared for her family and worked daily to support her children. But, as the tumor gradually took over her life, that joy faded, and working daily to support her family and care for her children grew increasingly difficult.

Theogette’s story reflects a broader medical reality. The tumor affecting Theogette, known as ameloblastoma, is the most common odontogenic tumor; it accounts for approximately 1% to 3% of all tumors and tumor-like lesions in the head and neck region. A recent systematic review in the Journal of Stomatology Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (http://apo-opa.co/3NI5rWd) examining the prevalence of ameloblastoma in Sub-Saharan Africa highlights the importance of improving access to timely diagnosis and surgical treatment in the region. Although benign, these tumors can still grow over many years and significantly affect a person’s ability to eat, breathe, and carry out daily activities if left untreated.

“People said I was sick and contagious,” Theogette recalled. “I still had to go to the farm to be able to feed my children, although the swelling hurts when I work for too long.”

For ten years, Theogette endured both physical discomfort and social rejection as many people in her community avoided her because of her condition. Hope for restoration finally arrived when her nephew Ronaldo, a medical student, learned about Mercy Ships and the surgical care the organization provides on board its hospital ships.

“She even avoided interacting with people anymore,” Ronaldo noted how the tumor had affected his aunt’s value in her community. “I called her to come because I knew they could treat her.”

Determined to find help, Theogette embarked on a three-day journey by canoe, ferry, and car to reach the port of Toamasina, Madagascar, where Mercy Ships’ hospital ship the Africa Mercy was serving patients. There, the professional team of volunteer surgeons successfully removed the tumor, enabling Theogette to begin a new chapter in her life.

As global health partners, governments, and medical organizations continue working to strengthen surgical systems and train healthcare professionals in Africa, joint efforts are continuously underway to ensure that fewer patients have to wait years for the treatment they need. Mercy Ships plans to return to Madagascar in early May to continue providing surgical care and training alongside national health care partners.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, more than 2,500 volunteer professionals from over 60 countries serve on board the world’s two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy™. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit https://www.MercyShips.org ​follow @ MercyShips on social media.