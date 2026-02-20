Africa’s Green Economy Summit (24–27 February 2026) will present a curated, deal‑ready pipeline of climate projects from more than 25 African countries. Since 2023 our mission has been unchanged: connect global capital with Africa’s ventures. This year’s portfolio spans early‑stage SMMEs and bankable expansion and infrastructure opportunities, together seeking approximately USD 3.09 billion in funding – roughly USD 90 million for SMME-stage pitches and nearly USD 3 billion for expansion and infrastructure.

The projects cover energy, waste, e-mobility and circular economy, food and agriculture, blue economy, built environment and nature‑based solutions, offering investors a rare, investable cross‑section of climate solutions across the continent.

Deal‑ready, technically validated pipeline

AGES is designed to accelerate transactions through focused pitch sessions, curated 1:1 matchmaking and investor briefings that align founders, DFIs, commercial banks, venture funds and specialist partners. The projects on stage are beyond concept: most have pilots, offtake LOIs or bankable feasibility studies. That technical validation, combined with near‑term market demand, creates investable opportunities – provided the right mix of catalytic capital, blended finance and structured risk mitigation.

Elodie Ashdown, Investment Project Lead at VUKA Group, adds: “AGES presents curated deal flow where catalytic investors can unlock both impact and return – from decentralised hydrogen manufacturing to circular industrial solutions and resilient food systems. Now is the moment to mobilise blended capital and turn validated pilots into regional industries.”

Strategic verticals

Alternative energy: Projects include electrolyser BoP manufacturing, battery assembly, decentralised solar mini‑grids and AI‑driven energy management. These investments address decarbonisation, energy stability and domestic manufacturing, accelerating access to reliable, low‑carbon power and reducing diesel dependence.

Waste management&circular economy: Initiatives range from pyrolysis and advanced battery recycling to medical‑waste sterilisation and composite manufacturing. These solutions turn waste into traded products and feedstock, reduce landfill pressure and generate measurable carbon outcomes – attractive to impact‑focused and risk‑adjusted investors.

Sustainable agriculture&blue economy: Proposals include vertical farming, organic‑waste‑to‑bioproduct systems, traceable small‑scale fisheries, seaweed‑to‑fuel pathways and insect‑based feed platforms. Combined with nature‑based investments – catchment restoration, urban composting, market infrastructure, these projects strengthen food security, livelihoods and carbon finance potential.

Investor ecosystem&financing approaches

Expected investor participants are well matched to the pipeline’s needs:

Multilaterals and climate funds: concessional finance and guarantees for large infrastructure and nature‑capital projects.

Commercial banks and asset managers: project finance and structured lending for revenue‑backed ventures.

Impact VCs and growth funds: equity to scale SME platforms and technology businesses.

Specialist investors and sector partners: technical expertise that reduces execution risk and accelerates market access.

Credit enhancement and local‑currency intermediaries: bridge foreign capital with on‑the‑ground lending.

Strategically pairing instruments to project maturity – from pilot funding and blended concessional finance to commercial debt and equity – will be critical to convert validated opportunities into industrial capacity and jobs.

Market context and readiness

Several market trends support investability: declining renewable and storage costs; stronger corporate carbon commitments and regulation; and policy and SEZ approvals enabling on‑shoring of green manufacturing. For higher‑risk technologies (e.g., some power‑to‑liquid pathways), staged financing that blends demonstration and commercial capital will be essential.

“African ecosystems are maturing and investor interest is translating into tangible manufacturing prospects and skilled jobs across the Western Cape and beyond,” says Amanda Ganca, Head of Investment at WESGRO.

Africa’s Green Economy Summit is a practical convening for investors ready to move from commitment to deployment. Founders will deliver concise five‑minute pitches followed by five minutes of Q&A, with curated matchmaking and targeted 1:1 meetings. Institutional and strategic investors are invited to attend pitch sessions, join investor briefings and consider catalytic commitments that accelerate manufacturing, job creation and resilient systems across Africa.

The Africa Green Economy Summit brings together an influential coalition of leaders and partners shaping the continent’s sustainable future — led by the Host Organisation, the African Union, with Sanlam Investments as Title Sponsor, Standard Bank as Gold Sponsor, and Silver Sponsors FSD Africa, Gautrain and UNOPS. Proudly hosted in partnership with the City of Cape Town, and supported by Government Partners including the Development Bank of Southern Africa, the Gauteng Department of Economic Development and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the Summit creates a powerful platform for collaboration, investment and action — join them and many more as we accelerate Africa’s green growth journey.

