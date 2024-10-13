Eritrean professional cyclist Henok Mulubrhan made history at the 2024 African Continental Cycling Championship in Eldoret, Kenya, by achieving a hat-trick victory. Henok previously claimed the championship titles in 2022 in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, and in 2023 in Accra, Ghana.

In this year’s championship, Henok secured the gold medal, finishing ahead of cyclists from South Africa and Uganda, who took second and third place, respectively. Henok finished the race in 3 hours, 46 minutes and 21 seconds

Henok’s triumph reaffirms Eritrea’s dominance and prestigious status as a “powerhouse” in African cycling.

In an interview with Kenyan journalists, Henok expressed his gratitude to his teammates for their support throughout the race. He dedicated his victory to all members of the national team and the Eritrean people.

In this championship Eritrea has collected 7 Gold Medals, 5 Silver and 4 Bronze.