As the global energy landscape shifts toward cleaner fuel sources, natural gas is taking center stage in Africa’s energy transition, with international collaboration playing a key role in unlocking the continent’s vast gas potential. Africa holds approximately 6% of the world’s natural gas reserves and is expected to contribute significantly to the global LNG supply by 2030, particularly through projects in Mozambique, Nigeria, Senegal and Mauritania. With global LNG demand forecast to rise at a CAGR of 1.5% through 2030, Africa is strategically positioned to meet this demand – especially from markets in Europe and Asia.

Signaling renewed investor confidence in the continent’s upstream natural gas potential, Austrian energy company OMV recently resumed exploration activities in Libya’s Sirte Basin. In partnership with Libya’s National Oil Corporation, OMV recently spudded the ESSAR well in Block C103 and is advancing an infrastructure-led campaign focused on unlocking reserves near existing production facilities. OMV will participate in this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference – taking place from September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town –, where the company’s Executive Vice President Berislav Gašo will join NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber, in a fireside chat to explore partnership models, cross-border collaboration and strategies for enhancing investment and technical capacity across Africa.

AEW: Invest in African Energies is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and government, and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

With major developments underway across Libya, Algeria, Egypt and Morocco, North Africa is rapidly advancing as a natural gas powerhouse in the continent. Libya is ramping up gas production through projects like Structures A&E and Bouri Gas Utilization while Algeria targets a production rate of 200 billion cubic meters annually by 2027. Egypt is boosting output with a new licensing round and continued development of the Zohr field, while Morocco progresses with the Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline to enhance regional supply.

Meanwhile, in the international space, Saudi Arabia’s growing engagement with Africa’s gas sector is emerging as a central pillar of its broader energy diplomacy strategy, with the country strengthening bilateral and multilateral partnerships to unlock gas potential across the continent. As part of this push, Saudi Arabia has prioritized infrastructure development, upstream participation and downstream collaboration, positioning itself as a long-term partner in Africa’s energy future. Saudi Arabia’s state-owned Saudi Aramco is playing a key role in advancing Saudi-Africa gas cooperation, expanding its technical collaboration with African national oil companies to support gas monetization, exploration and production. The country has also integrated natural gas into its broader financial and development strategy for Africa, with a $41 billion funding package for sub-Saharan Africa set to promote gas-related projects as part of a wider drive to expand energy access and industrial capacity.

“International engagement in Africa’s natural gas sector is fast-becoming a game-changer for the continent. By investing in infrastructure, exploration and production, regional and international players are strengthening Africa’s position in the global energy market. This kind of strategic partnership is exactly what the continent needs to full monetize its natural gas potential,” states Ayuk.