Africa is repositioning itself in the global oil market – not merely as a supplier to international markets, but as a rising energy consumer and industrial growth hub. The newly released OPEC World Oil Outlook 2025 underscores a continent in transition, leveraging its natural resources to meet domestic demand, expand refining capacity and strengthen regional energy security. These shifts signal a maturing energy profile, one that will be at the forefront of discussions during African Energy Week 2025 (AEW): Invest in African Energies, where policymakers, investors and industry leaders will shape the future of African energy on African terms.

Crude Exports Plateau Before Gradual Decline

OPEC projects that Africa’s total crude and condensate exports will remain stable at around 5.2 million barrels per day (bpd) through 2035, thanks to modest increases in production. However, this steady supply will increasingly be used at home. By 2050, exports are expected to decline to 4.2 million bpd – not due to market loss, but as a result of rising domestic demand and strategic value addition on the continent.

One of the most significant insights from the report is the continent’s growing internal energy appetite. Domestic crude use is expected to rise from 1.8 million bpd in 2024 to 4.5 million bpd by 2050, nearly tripling over the outlook period. This growth is tied to Africa’s demographic boom, industrial expansion and a concerted push to enhance local refining and downstream infrastructure. As African governments invest in capacity to process more of their own crude and produce their own fuels, the continent is taking steps toward energy independence and job creation across the value chain.

Europe and Asia: Changing Trade Patterns

Meanwhile, global trade patterns are shifting in ways that present new opportunities for African producers. Exports to Europe are expected to increase to a peak of 3 million bpd in 2030, before gradually tapering to 2.3 million bpd by 2050, in line with Europe’s broader energy transition and shrinking reliance on imported oil. The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a more prominent long-term partner, with African crude exports remaining stable at 1.9 million bpd through 2030, then rising modestly to 2.2 million bpd by 2040 before easing to 1.8 million bpd by 2050.

Trade with the U.S. and Canada, which stood at 400,000 bpd in 2024, is expected to fall to 100,000 bpd by 2045, as competition from Latin America intensifies. Yet rather than signaling decline, this trend underscores the importance of market diversification and deeper regional cooperation – a direction many African producers are already pursuing through integrated trade corridors, cross-border pipelines and African Continental Free Trade Area initiatives.

What This Means for Africa’s Energy Strategy — and AEW

These evolving dynamics will be a core focus at AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies, the continent’s premier platform for energy dialogue, investment and policy alignment. AEW will provide a stage for African countries to present their long-term energy strategies and forge partnerships aimed at building capacity, securing financing and scaling infrastructure. Rather than reacting to global shifts, Africa is asserting its own agenda centered on energy access, industrialization and sustainable growth.

A dedicated OPEC roundtable at AEW will also explore the implications of the World Oil Outlook 2025 in greater depth. This forum will offer African producers and OPEC member states a chance to align on market expectations, explore new trade frameworks and identify areas for collaboration across production, refining and investment.

“As demand at home accelerates and global market dynamics evolve, the continent is stepping into a more self-directed and strategic role in the energy world. AEW 2025 will be a critical moment to chart that course, ensuring that Africa’s oil and gas resources are harnessed not only for global supply but for African prosperity,” says NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Week.

