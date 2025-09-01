The Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH) (https://AfricaBusinessHeroes.org/) Prize Competition, a philanthropic initiative of Alibaba Philanthropy, today revealed the Top 20 entrepreneurs selected to advance to the 2025 Semi-Finals, taking place in Dakar, Senegal on 10 – 11 September 2025.

The selection of the Top 20 reflects a rigorous and highly competitive process. Starting from nearly 32,000 applications spanning the African continent, candidates advanced through multiple rounds, including the Top 50 Round 2 interviews and a thorough due diligence process.

From this pool, 20 exceptional entrepreneurs were chosen, representing diverse sectors and embodying the spirit of African innovation and resilience.

They now stand just one step away from the Grand Finale, where they will compete for a place among the Top 10 Heroes. Those who advance will not only share in grant funding ranging from $100,000 to $300,000 USD but also gain access to mentorship opportunities, international networks, and unparalleled global visibility.

“Year after year, we are inspired by the caliber of entrepreneurs we see at ABH. The 2025 Top 20 span 9 countries and 10 sectors from healthtech and fintech to agritech and sustainability, reflecting Africa’s dynamic innovation landscape. We continue to see strong momentum in digital transformation, scalable B2B and subscription models, and impact-driven businesses tackling challenges from financial inclusion to food security and environmental sustainability. These trends not only highlight the resilience of African founders but also underscore the continent’s potential to deliver both profitability and social impact,” said Zahra Baitie-Boateng, Africa MD of ABH.

This year’s Semi-Final marks the first time ABH is hosting in a francophone country and a first in Senegal, underscoring the country’s growing influence as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation in Africa. Senegal’s strong 8.6% GDP growth and its upcoming role as host of th*2026 Youth Olympic Games—the first ever on African soil—further cement its position as a dynamic center for talent, business, and global events. The event will feature high-stakes pitch sessions, networking opportunities, and mentorship programs for the finalists.

The Top 20 finalists will present their businesses before a distinguished panel of judges, each bringing deep expertise and perspective from across the entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem. The panel includes:

Hasan Haidar , Managing Director of PlusVC and a long-standing ABH judge, recognized for his extensive experience in venture capital and commitment to supporting early-stage startups across the Middle East and Africa.

, Managing Director of and a long-standing ABH judge, recognized for his extensive experience in venture capital and commitment to supporting early-stage startups across the Middle East and Africa. Moulaye Taboure , CEO and Founder of ANKA , a pioneering e-commerce and fintech platform empowering African artisans and merchants to access global markets. A former ABH Top 10 Hero , Moulaye’s participation marks a milestone for the program as the first time an alumnus has returned to serve as a judge .

, CEO and Founder of , a pioneering e-commerce and fintech platform empowering African artisans and merchants to access global markets. A former , Moulaye’s participation marks a milestone for the program as the Jason Pau, Vice President of Alibaba Group and Executive Director (International) of the Jack Ma Foundation, who has spearheaded global philanthropic initiatives including Africa’s Business Heroes.

Together, this panel will evaluate the finalists based on innovation, impact, scalability, and leadership, ultimately determining which entrepreneurs will advance to the Top 10 stage of the competition.

This landmark event is made possible through the support of Alibaba Philanthropy, together with leading Senegalese sponsors Wave, Sonatel and InTouch Group. Their partnership underscores a shared commitment to fostering innovation, empowering entrepreneurs, and positioning Senegal as a driving force in Africa’s economic transformation.

“Wave is honored to partner with Africa’s Business Heroes in bringing this landmark event to Dakar. For us, this is more than sponsorship, it is a commitment to empowering entrepreneurs, accelerating innovation, and positioning Senegal as a hub of Africa’s economic transformation. Hosting the Semi-Finals here reflects our belief in the power of young African talent to shape a more inclusive and prosperous future for the continent” emphasized Coura Tine Sene, Regional Director and Head of Public Affairs at Wave, said.”

Now in its 7th edition, the ABH Prize Competition continues to spotlight and support African entrepreneurs who are making a positive impact in their communities. This year’s Semi-Final is further strengthened by the collaboration of key ecosystem partners, including Ignite.E, Impact Hub Dakar, SenStartup, and African Leadership University (ALU), who are helping to expand outreach and foster deeper engagement within Senegal’s vibrant entrepreneurial landscape.

Meet the 2025 Top 20 Heroes:

Adriaan Kruger – nuvoteQ (South Africa) – HealthTech / Digital Solutions Baraka Chijenga – Kilimo Fresh Foods Africa Limited (Tanzania) – AgriTech / Food Security Blandine Umuziranenge – Kosmotive (Rwanda) – HealthTech / Women Empowerment Bundi Mbuthia – Uzapoint Technologies Limited (Kenya) – SME Tech / Digital Tools Diana Gerald – NovFeed (Tanzania) – AgriTech / Biotech Gohar Said– Suplyd (Egypt) – FoodTech / Supply Chain Janet Kuteli – Fortune Credit Limited (Kenya) – FinTech / Microfinance Jean Lobe Lobe – Waspito (Cameroon) – HealthTech / Telemedicine Jessica Roussos – BluLever Education Pty Ltd (South Africa) – EdTech / Skills Training Khadija Churchill – Kwanza Tukule Foods Limited (Kenya) – FoodTech / Distribution Louisa Olafuyi – Kunda Kids Ltd (Uganda) – EdTech / Children’s Media Mofehintolu Funso – CredPal (Nigeria) – FinTech / Credit Access Moka Lantum – CheckUps Medical Center (Kenya) – Healthcare / FinTech Mukashahaha Diane – DIKAM Ltd (Rwanda) – Textiles / Women&Youth Empowerment Neamat Eltazi – Poultry Sync (Egypt) – AgriTech / Sustainability Racine Sarr – SAWA by Shop Me Away (Senegal) – Logistics / Digital Platforms Samwel Ezikiel – Mwamba Mining Limited (Tanzania) – Mining / Sustainability Siny Samba – Le Lionceau (Senegal) – FoodTech / Infant Nutrition Thomas Patrick – Franc Group (South Africa) – FinTech / Wealth Management Wycliffe Onyango – BuuPass (Kenya) – Transport / Digital Ticketing

For more information on the Top 20 Heroes, visit: https://AfricaBusinessHeroes.org/

For media resources and press kit, visit:

ABH Top 20 Press Kit (https://apo-opa.co/4mJQ5gh)

For media inquiries, please contact:

pr@africabusinessheroes.org

About Alibaba Philanthropy:

Alibaba Philanthropy is the social impact arm of Alibaba Group, committed to harnessing technology and partnerships for good. Its work spans rural revitalization, environmental protection, disaster relief, and empowering vulnerable communities. In Africa, Alibaba Philanthropy drives flagship initiatives such as Africa’s Business Heroes (ABH), supporting entrepreneurs who are building inclusive and sustainable growth across the continent.

About Wave:

Wave is on a mission to make Africa the first cashless continent. Wave Mobile Money offers radically inclusive and extremely affordable mobile financial solutions to millions of users across Africa. We build solutions that allow our customers an affordable way to save and transfer the money they need to achieve their dreams. We take pride in putting our customers first. You can learn more at:

https://www.Wave.com/en

About Orange StartUp Studio:

Orange Startup Studio is the innovation and entrepreneurship hub of Sonatel. Through its two flagship programs 1) the Startup Lab, which incubates companies in the start-up phase and 2) Orange Fab, which accelerates growth-ready startups. The Studio supports entrepreneurs by giving them access to Orange’s technical and sectoral expertise, collaboration opportunities, a network of strategic partners and enhanced visibility. Its mission is to promote innovative solutions with high economic and social impact in Senegal and throughout Africa.

About InTouch Group:

Created in 2014, InTouch has had the ambition to be the pan-African player of reference for omnichannel payment. With presence in 27 countries, nearly 4,000 corporate clients, and a network of 60,000 TouchPoints across Africa, it has to date processed close to 15 billion dollars for its customers. It offers tailor-made payment solutions that allow its customers to manage their entire transactional value chain. Its customers and partners benefit from its multi-country distribution network for the collection of payments and the distribution of their services. It has also built and regularly updates a catalogue of more than 400 digital services that it makes available to its customers. The company is able to collect and make settlements across the continent. To earn more about InTouch: https://www.InTouchGroup.net/en