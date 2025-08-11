The Fourth AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum (ACTIF2025) has concluded with over US $300 million in investment and trade deals signed and a robust communiqué affirming both regions’ commitment to deeper collaboration. The two-day event, co-hosted by African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) (www.Afreximbank.com) and the Government of Grenada, brought together more than 2,100 delegates, from 80 countries, including 11 Heads of State and Government, representatives of governments, private sector leaders, and development partners.

A total of eight major deals and memoranda were announced over the course of the forum, spanning infrastructure, tourism, digital transformation, and trade finance:

A USD 100 million Receivables Discounting Facility with Bahamas Striping Group of Companies Ltd for road and infrastructure works.

with for road and infrastructure works. A USD 50 million Education Construction and Rehabilitation Climate-Linked Facility signed with The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis .

signed with The Government of . A USD 61.25 million Term Loan for the Homewood Suites by Hilton Barbados .

for the . A USD 40 million Receivables Facility for Cat Island Infrastructure Company Ltd in The Bahamas.

for in The Bahamas. A USD 40 million commercial port development agreement involving Gemini Integrated Commodities Trading Company Ltd and the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

agreement involving and the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis. A Memorandum of Understanding with the Grenada Development Bank to promote SME development and trade flows.

with the to promote SME development and trade flows. A strategic cooperation MOU with the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) to advance digital transformation.

with the to advance digital transformation. The Bank of The Bahamas Ltd was also appointed as an Afreximbank Trade Finance Intermediary, strengthening the financial ecosystem to support cross-border transactions.

In a profound closing statement, Grenada’s Prime Minister, Hon. Dickon Mitchell, reiterated the region’s resolve to institutionalise its collaboration with Africa:

“We have to be very deliberate about creating institutions that will, in fact, recreate the type of trade, investment, banking, and financial relationships that we want to build for ourselves. The reality is, what was created before was meant to entrap us.”

He also urged for unrestricted people-to-people movement between the regions:

“We are not here to prevent our people from moving. I see no valid reason for maintaining the visa systems… Biometrics allows us to move past that.”

From a financial and institutional standpoint, Dr. George Elombi, Executive Vice President of Afreximbank and incoming President, emphasised:

“The next phase is not about justifying our vision, it should be about conviction. Believing further in who we are, where we want to be, and acting decisively. Finance is the lifeline of trade. Once we integrate the payment systems and get them to see the Caribbean as the unique opportunity it is, the rest will follow.”

The official ACTIF2025 Communiqué welcomed the endorsement of the Global Africa Commission, by Grenada, St Kitts and Nevis and other OECS states, and called for its formal adoption at the upcoming AU-CARICOM Summit in Addis Ababa in September. The Commission is expected to accelerate trade, culture, and investment frameworks across the diaspora and continent.

Participants also committed to the establishment of a Free Trade Arrangement, elimination of visa restrictions, support for air and maritime links, and expansion of digital, sports, and creative economy partnerships. The communiqué recognized ACTIF2025 as a pivotal moment in building “resilient cross-regional value chains” and affirmed the continuation of the ACTIF platform with the announcement of ACTIF2026.

Afreximbank President Prof. Benedict Oramah, who is completing his term this year, was celebrated at the event for his vision and leadership. A symbolic tree-planting ceremony was held at Camerhogne Park in St. George’s, Grenada in his honour for his visionary leadership and enduring contributions to Africa-Caribbean relations. The Flamboyant tree, native to Madagascar and widely rooted across the Caribbean and Africa, was chosen for its vibrant red blooms and symbolic resonance of vitality, peace, and growth. The forum paid tribute to his contributions and reaffirmed his legacy as a foundational force in building Global Africa.

Media Contact:

Vincent Musumba

Communications and Events Manager (Media Relations)

Email: press@afreximbank.com

Follow us on:

X: https://apo-opa.co/4lkWKMe

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/47kjbxI

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/4fu5aje

Instagram: https://apo-opa.co/40Zc2PA

About Afreximbank:

African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade. For over 30 years, the Bank has been deploying innovative structures to deliver financing solutions that support the transformation of the structure of Africa's trade, accelerating industrialisation and intra-regional trade, thereby boosting economic expansion in Africa. A stalwart supporter of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), Afreximbank has launched a Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) that was adopted by the African Union (AU) as the payment and settlement platform to underpin the implementation of the AfCFTA. Working with the AfCFTA Secretariat and the AU, the Bank has set up a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to support countries effectively participating in the AfCFTA. At the end of December 2024, Afreximbank's total assets and contingencies stood at over US$40.1 billion, and its shareholder funds amounted to US$7.2 billion. Afreximbank has investment grade ratings assigned by GCR (international scale) (A), Moody's (Baa2), China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI) (AAA), Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR) (A-) and Fitch (BBB-). Afreximbank has evolved into a group entity comprising the Bank, its equity impact fund subsidiary called the Fund for Export Development Africa (FEDA), and its insurance management subsidiary, AfrexInsure (together, "the Group"). The Bank is headquartered in Cairo, Egypt.

For more information, visit: www.Afreximbank.com