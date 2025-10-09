Africanian News (www.Africanian.com) is taking a major step to strengthen African journalism with the launch of Africanian Learnings, a new program designed to empower reporters and writers across the continent.

The initiative debuts with an intensive writing course created in partnership with www.AhoraEG.com, (www.AhoraEG.com) Equatorial Guinea’s leading local news platform. It aims to help journalists refine their skills and adapt to the rapid changes shaping the global media industry.

In an age driven by Artificial Intelligence and digital transformation, Africanian Learnings provides the tools to combine modern newsroom practices with authentic African storytelling. The curriculum covers strategic AI integration, feature reporting with international standards, and advanced writing for diverse audiences.

Beyond theory, participants will see their best stories published in AhoraEG (Spanish edition) and Africanian News (English edition), reaching readers locally and internationally. “It will be 30 days of training that could redefine the careers of many professionals,” says Eleuterio Ekobo Lobete, Africanian News’ Country Lead in Equatorial Guinea. “We want to set a new standard for how Africa tells its own stories.”

With partners including CGTN, APO Group, and Ecofin Agency, and as a member of the AfriLabs network, Africanian News continues to position Equatorial Guinea as a growing hub for media innovation. The first edition will be hosted at Dreams Hub Center for Leadership and Entrepreneurship in Malabo, nurturing local talent with a global impact.