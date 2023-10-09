The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), troops stationed in Dhobley, Jubaland State, on Saturday held a meeting with the local security committee officials to strategise on how to ensure the safety and welfare of the local community.

The meeting was attended by the ATMIS Sector Two Commander Brig. William Kamoiro, Dhobley District Commissioner Hassan Abdi Hashi and the commander of the Somali security forces in Dhobley Col. Mohamed Heybe Muhumad.

The officials discussed the threat posed by the Al-Shabaab and how to counter the militant group’s activities in the area.

“We need to ensure the Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) occupied by the Somali security forces are well reinforced which is critical in establishing a robust security infrastructure” said Brig. William Kamoiro, the ATMIS Sector Two Commander.

“This will provide a solid foundation to effectively counter any potential security threat” he added.

The local security committee officials commended ATMIS troops for their role in supporting the Somali security forces to safeguard the area despite persistent threats from Al-Shabaab militants.

“Public security in Dhobley district is good, our forces are engaged in joint operations to deter any attempts by Al-Shabaab to disrupt the peace and security of our people,” said Col. Mohamed.

On his part the Dhobley District Commissioner Hassan Abdi Hashi said, “We are very grateful for the support provided by ATMIS troops to Jubaland, in particular the people of Dhobley. You have always been willing and ready to support whenever we are in need.”

During the meeting, the ATMIS and local security committee officials agreed to form a taskforce that will be entrusted with the responsibility of developing a comprehensive plan to mitigate the effects of the much anticipated El-Nino rains beginning this month.

“Planning for contingencies such as adverse weather conditions, is essential to ensuring the wellbeing and safety of the local population and the security forces”, Brig. Kamoiro noted.

The initiative is in line with the ATMIS strategic objective of supporting the Somali security forces to jointly hold priority population centres and providing protection for the local communities.

Sector Two which has its headquarters in Dhobley town along the Somalia- Kenya border, is under the Area of Responsibility of ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops.