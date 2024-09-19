Thirty-two military and police officers from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Wednesday completed training on mainstreaming women’s rights and promoting gender equality in peace support operations.

Organized jointly by ATMIS’ Protection, Human Rights, and Gender (PHRG) Cluster and the African Union Compliance Framework (AUCF), the four-day training for Gender Focal Point and Female Engagement officers was to enhance their skills in effective gender mainstreaming and contributing meaningfully to ending gender-based violence and conflict-related sexual abuse.

“Upholding the rights of women has always been part of the value system of African cultures. Therefore, it’s imperative that we entrench these values into ATMIS’ operations and ensure that we do no harm and protect women and children in our areas of operations,” said the Deputy Head of Mission for ATMIS, Sivuyile Bam at the opening ceremony on Sunday.

He added that equipping our Gender Focal Point officers with enhanced skills in gender mainstreaming and addressing gender-based violence, would not only strengthen ATMIS’s operational effectiveness but also contribute to the broader goal of building a more inclusive and just society in Somalia.

“This training underscores our dedication to ensuring that women’s voices are heard, their rights are protected, and their contributions are valued in all aspects of our peace support operations. As we move forward, let us remember that gender equality is not just a women’s issue – it is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of sustainable peace and development”, he said.

The Police Commissioner for ATMIS, Hillary Sao Kanu, spoke on the importance of promoting gender equality and women’s rights within ATMIS military and police operations.

“This training is crucial in generating solutions to empower women, promote gender equality, and overcome societal barriers such as pay gaps, gender-based violence, and sexual-based violence. Gender equality is not just about women’s rights issues, it’s about human rights and fairness,” said CP Kanu.

The Acting Head of the Protection, Human Rights and Gender Cluster for ATMIS, Dr. Omar Alasow, at the closing ceremony on Wednesday, said the participants would subsequently undergo a Training of Trainers (TOT) course to enable them to share the knowledge with other officers in the sectors.

“The participants were trained on various topics, including prevention of sexual exploitation, and abuse, gender-based violence, human rights and protection of women and international humanitarian law,” said Dr. Alasow.

The training also covered Somalia’s legal policy framework for gender equality and strategies for effective partnership with Somali women and the Federal government to incorporate women in peace and security agendas.

The Sector Two Female Engagement team lead and Dhobley Women Association focal point for ATMIS, Capt. Valary Shikuku was grateful for the training, emphasising its importance in advancing women’s rights.

“The training will enable me to support my fellow troop members and the women we engage with in our daily operations in the sector,” said Capt. Shikuku.

Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP), Michael Oluge, emphasised the role of men in safeguarding women’s rights, particularly in during conflict.

“I’ve gained invaluable knowledge and the skills to through this training It’s been a good training experience, and I urge the facilitators to consider including more men in such trainings,” said AIP Oluge.