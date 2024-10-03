Nigerian peacekeepers serving with the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) marked their country’s 64th Independence Day with a vibrant ceremony in Mogadishu on Tuesday. Nigeria gained independence from British colonial rule 64 years ago on 1 October 1960.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including the African Union Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission for Somalia, Ambassador Mohamed El-Amine Souef, the Deputy AU Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission, Mr. Sivuyile Bam, the UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, Mr. Raisedon Zenenga, ATMIS Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Sam Kavuma and Police Commissioner, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP), Hillary Sao Kano.

The AU Special Representative of the Chairperson of the Commission for Somalia, Ambassador Souef, presiding over the ceremony, reflected on Nigeria’s journey since independence. He also praised the ATMIS Nigerian peacekeepers for their significant contributions to Somalia’s peace process, including deploying a Formed Police Unit and Individual Police Officers.

“As we commemorate Nigeria’s triumph of freedom, unity, and resilience, let us reflect on the sacrifices made by the founding fathers who fought tirelessly for this historic milestone,” he said.

The UN Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, Mr. Raisedon Zenenga highlighted Nigeria’s broader impact on the continent, noting its leadership within ECOWAS and its pan-Africanist agenda.

“From the early days, Nigeria selflessly led the campaign for the liberation of Africa,” he remarked.

ATMIS Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Kavuma, commended the Nigerian contributions highlighting that their vast experience in peacekeeping efforts is important to in helping achieve the African Union mandate.

At the event both Ambassador Souef and Lt. Gen. Kavuma congratulated the ATMIS Police Commissioner, AIGP Kanu on her recent promotion in the Sierra Leone Police Force as Assistant Inspector General of Police.