The African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM) condemns the heinous Al-Shabaab mortar attacks on Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport and nearby residential neighborhoods on Wednesday.
These indiscriminate attacks on innocent civilians underscore Al-Shabaab’s blatant disregard for human life and expose the group’s desperation in the face of relentless pressure from Somali security forces and international partners.
“We stand firmly in solidarity with the government and people of Somalia in their pursuit of lasting peace and security,” said Sivuyile Bam, Deputy Special Representative of the African Union Commission and Acting Head of AUSSOM.
"AUSSOM extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and relatives of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured."