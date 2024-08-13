The African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) and the Africa Network for Animal Welfare (ANAW) have formalized their commitment to collaborate on animal welfare initiatives across the continent. A Joint Letter of Agreement between ANAW and AU-IBAR was signed by Dr. Huyam Salih, Director of AU-IBAR, and Mr. Josphat Ngonyo, Executive Director of ANAW. This partnership, effective as of 13th August 2024, marks a significant step forward in promoting animal welfare and sustainable development in Africa.

The agreement between AU-IBAR and ANAW aims to co-host the Africa Animal Welfare Conferences, fostering dialogue, policy development, and action on animal welfare issues, alongside the UN Environmental Program (UNEP). Additionally, it underscores the critical importance of implementing the Animal Welfare Strategy for Africa (AWSA), a comprehensive framework designed to improve animal welfare standards across the continent.

During the signing of the partnership, Dr. Huyam expressed her gratitude for this pivotal opportunity which is a big milestone to the Animal welfare sector in the African Continent. Additionally, Mr. Josphat uttered that this is a very special day to the two organizations for this great alliance.

Key Terms of the Agreement

The agreement between AU-IBAR and ANAW outlines several key terms that define their collaboration. Firstly, both parties will co-host the Africa Animal Welfare Conferences alongside UNEP and the host country's relevant ministries, operating under the African Platform on Animal Welfare (APAW). They will jointly handle conference planning and implementation, which includes developing the conference theme, reviewing submitted papers, coordinating with partners, and actively participating in keynote addresses, presentations, report writing, and joint statements. Additionally, AU-IBAR and ANAW will share and promote the conference resolutions with Member States and APAW’s non-state actor members, ensuring widespread dissemination and support for animal welfare initiatives.

The institutions will collaborate with UNEP to formulate the conference concept, theme, and agenda, and participate in the conference organizing and technical committee meetings. Stakeholder coordination is also a key term, with both parties responsible for inviting civil society, international NGOs, academia, communities, government representatives, and other key stakeholders. Resource mobilization is crucial, with an annual budget allocated and additional resources mobilized to ensure the successful hosting of the conference.

AU-IBAR and ANAW will coordinate the invitation of Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Member States’ representatives, ensuring comprehensive regional representation. The conference will be co-branded with the logos of the respective organizations, in compliance with donor and partner requirements, particularly UNEP. The parties will also lead and organize the Friends of Resolution (UNEA 5/2) forum, mobilizing resources for its implementation through lobbying and advocacy efforts. Mutual recognition will be provided through press releases and social media, highlighting the partnership and its achievements.

To strengthen the capacity of the APAW Secretariat, an animal welfare expert will be seconded for an agreed period. Each party will designate a contact person for coordination and communication under this agreement. Furthermore, AU-IBAR retains the right to enter into separate or complementary agreements with other partners on APAW and AWSA implementation. Finally, the agreement may be reviewed or terminated by mutual consent, ensuring flexibility and adaptability in the partnership.

This joint agreement symbolizes a robust partnership aimed at fostering a better future for animal welfare across the African continent, demonstrating a shared vision and dedication to impactful collaboration. It highlights the importance of implementing the Animal Welfare Strategy for Africa, ensuring that animal welfare becomes an integral part of sustainable development in Africa.