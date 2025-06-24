He concluded by saying "this should not just be a summit, but a call to action,” he said. “Together, let’s walk the pathways to prosperity—with unity, purpose,&Agenda 2063 as our guide.”

He also underscored that strategic sectors such as manufacturing, digital, energy,&agro-industry, are open for U.S. investment. The AU’s Private Sector Forum, SME and startup legislation,&its Digital Strategy are laying the groundwork for inclusive, sustainable prosperity.

He noted that with 1.3 billion people, abundant resources,&a surge in innovation, Africa is poised for transformative growth. From agribusiness in West Africa to fintech in East Africa, the AU is supporting private sector-led development across all regions.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.