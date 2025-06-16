African Union (AU)


This morning, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf convened&presided over a session of the AU Peace Fund Executive Management Committee. He received a comprehensive briefing from H.E. @dagmawit_moges, Director-General of the @AUPeaceFund,&H.E. @Bankole_Adeoye, Commissioner of @AUC_PAPS, on the strategic and progressive utilisation of the Fund.

The Chairperson underscored the Fund’s pivotal role in advancing African-led peace&security initiatives&emphasised the imperative of timely&efficient disbursement of resources in support of stabilisation&conflict prevention efforts across the continent.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).