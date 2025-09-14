The AUC and IGAD have received with keen interest the Joint Statement issued by the Quad comprising the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States of America on the conflict in Sudan.

In particular, the African Union and IGAD welcome:

• The call for rapid humanitarian access and protection of civilians, as well as the three- month humanitarian truce, to be pursued through the Jeddah process, as a first step towards a permanent cessation of hostilities.

• The launch of a civilian-led transition process within nine months, ensuring inclusivity, legitimacy, and accountability.

• The firm rejection of external military support and extremist influence.

• Support for the Jeddah process as the channel for cessation of hostilities, in close coordination with regional and international partners.

This Quad position fully aligns with the African Union and IGAD Roadmaps for peace in Sudan.

Therefore, the African Union and IGAD reaffirm their readiness to work in partnership with the Quad, with the Sudanese people, and with all partners to end the war, protect the sovereignty and unity of Sudan, and advance an inclusive, civilian-led political transition.

In this regard, the African Union and IGAD, together with the League of Arab States, the United Nations, and the European Union will be convening this October, a new reinvigorated round of consultations with Sudanese civilian groups to promote unity among Sudanese and prepare the ground for an inclusive Sudanese- Sudanese dialogue and political transition to civilian-led constitutional order.

Like the Quad, the African Union and IGAD believe that there can be no military solution to the Sudanese crisis. The two African organizations look forward to collaborating with the Quad in the quest to end the war and return Sudan to civilian-led constitutional governance.