Speaking at the High-Level Panel on Leadership in the Age of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the Global AI Summit on Africa, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, emphasized the AU's commitment to positioning Africa as a leader in the global AI revolution. He shared the stage with distinguished leaders, including:H.E. Paul Kagame, President, Republic of Rwanda; Hon. Musalia Mudavadi, Prime Cabinet Secretary, Republic of Kenya; H.E. Faure Gnassingbé, President, Republic of Togo; Strive Masiyiwa, Founder and Executive Chairman, Econet Group; and H.E. Doreen Bogdan-Martin, Secretary-General, International Telecommunication Union.

H.E. Youssouf highlighted the AU's leadership in shaping Africa’s AI-driven future, ensuring the continent is not just a participant but a frontrunner in the global AI transformation. With the adoption of the Continental AI Strategy, the AU has set a clear policy direction to integrate AI into Africa’s development agenda, leveraging AI as a catalyst for economic growth, innovation, and inclusive digital transformation.

Continental AI Strategy: A Roadmap for Transformation.

Recently endorsed by the AU Executive Council, the Continental AI Strategy underscores Africa’s commitment to leveraging AI for socioeconomic progress. This strategic framework establishes a foundation for AI governance and innovation at national, regional, and continental levels, fostering an ecosystem that is inclusive, sustainable, and resilient.

Through its five-year Implementation Plan, the AU is supporting Member States to:

Integrate AI into National Development Plans and establish harmonized national AI strategies.

Develop policies to retain and attract AI talent, mitigating brain drain and fostering local expertise.

Foster public-private partnerships to accelerate AI investments and industry-driven solutions.

Prioritize AI adoption in key sectors such as governance, health, agriculture, and climate resilience.

Enhance AI research and innovation ecosystems by supporting AI startups and enterprises.

Implement legal and regulatory frameworks to safeguard against AI biases and misuse.

Promote international and intra-Africa cooperation for AI capacity-building and development.

AU's Role in Implementation

H.E. Youssouf reiterated that the AU, through AUDA-NEPAD and its Specialized Institutions, is actively assisting Member States in implementing the strategy by:

Providing technical assistance for AI policy development and governance frameworks.

Organizing regional and continental dialogues to strengthen AI regulatory capacities.

Advancing the AU Data Policy Framework, which enables African nations to manage, govern, and utilize data as a key enabler of AI innovation. Currently, 22 out of 35 interested nations are benefiting from AU-led technical support.

AI and the African Continental Free Trade Area: A Digital Economy Game changer

With the operationalization of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and Digital Trade Protocols, Africa’s AI market is poised for exponential growth. AI is expected to play a pivotal role in digital trade, enhancing efficiency, fostering innovation, and generating new business opportunities for Africa’s youth and entrepreneurs.

As the global AI market is projected to reach USD 3.68 trillion by 2034, Africa must:

• Align AI developments with the continent’s economic agenda and digital transformation goals.

• Invest in AI infrastructure, digital skills, and computing power to build competitive AI industries.

• Create a harmonized regulatory environment to enable cross-border AI trade and investment.

• Leverage Africa’s rich and diverse datasets to fuel AI innovation and power global AI models.

AI for Africa's Cultural and Linguistic Renaissance

One of the key priorities for AI in Africa is to develop AI solutions that reflect African languages and cultural diversity. This is crucial to ensuring inclusive AI adoption and preventing digital exclusion. AI-driven innovations must serve all Africans, facilitating equitable participation in the digital economy.

Conclusion

In closing, H.E. Youssouf reaffirmed the African Union's commitment to advancing Africa-centric AI solutions, ensuring that AI serves as a force for sustainable development, economic inclusion, and technological sovereignty. Through collaborative leadership, strategic partnerships, and a shared vision for the future, Africa is poised to thrive in the Age of AI.