In an era where misinformation spreads rapidly, the African Union Media Fellowship (AUMF) is empowering African media professionals with the skills to critically assess and share accurate information. The Fellowship aims to strengthen the capacity of African journalists, content creators, and media professionals to tell Africa’s stories from an African perspective, support fact-based reporting, and encourage cross-border collaboration in line with Agenda 2063 and its goal of advancing good governance, transparency, and democratic values.

As part of these objectives, AU Media Fellows Jibi Moses (South Sudan) and Maurice Thantan (Benin) received an AUMF grant to train 130 journalists from Botswana, Benin, The Gambia, South Sudan, and Tunisia and to develop a fact-checking and Civic Tech toolkit. Delivered through online and in-person sessions, the 40+ hours of training covered election fact-checking, research and verification, report writing, and the application of the AU Data Policy Framework.

In today’s world, misinformation can undermine democracy and lead to poor decisions. Giving journalists strong fact-checking skills is essential for good governance. This training is an important step in ensuring African media professionals are at the forefront of telling balanced, truthful, and impactful stories. We’re proud that two of our AU Media Fellows alumni are leading this important work,” said Mrs Wynne Musabayana, AU Head of Communication in the Information and Communication Directorate.

The toolkit addresses the growing threat of misinformation by equipping journalists with tools to verify information, use Civic Tech, and promote transparency and accountability, while fostering a cross-border network committed to accurate reporting.

“Civic Tech is changing how governance works in Africa, and journalists have a key role to play. When we understand and use these tools, we can help make our communities more transparent and accountable. This is why we at GIZ are supporting this Civic Tech project to equip media professionals with the knowledge and skills to harness technology for open governance, informed citizen engagement, and stronger democratic institutions across the continent,” said Florian Zabel, Team Lead, DataCipation Programme – Harmonised and Inclusive Digital and Data Policies in Africa.

The training has already had a measurable impact on participating journalists. Many have reported using their new skills to debunk misinformation and produce fact-based reports that have influenced public discourse in their countries. This demonstrates how the AUMF programme is contributing to a more informed and engaged citizenry.

“This training gave me practical skills to counter misinformation and promote transparency in my work. The focus on elections and governance was especially valuable, providing insights I can apply directly in my reporting. Working with journalists from across Africa reminded me of our shared responsibility to tell Africa’s stories truthfully and accurately, beyond borders and stereotypes. I leave this programme better equipped, more motivated, and committed to contributing to a more informed, transparent, and fair society,” said Motlalepule Banda, a Digital Content Strategist, after completing the training.

With the project now concluded, the fellows have launched the Civic Tech and Election Fact-Checking Toolkit, a resource offering practical strategies for addressing election-related misinformation and applying the AU Data Policy. Developed as a hands-on guide for journalists across Africa, the toolkit supports the integrity of information and reinforces democratic processes. The publication is now available online

Visit our website to learn more about the AU Media Fellowship Programme.