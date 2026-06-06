The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, has learned with deep sadness of the passing of H.E. Manuel Domingos Augusto, former Minister of External Relations of the Republic of Angola, distinguished diplomat, and a committed Pan-Africanist.
The AUC Chairperson extends his heartfelt condolences, on behalf of the African Union Commission, to the Government and people of the Republic of Angola, as well as to the bereaved family, friends, and colleagues of the late diplomat.
The African Union joins Angola in mourning this profound loss and pays tribute to H.E. Manuel Domingos Augusto’s enduring legacy of service to his nation and to Africa.
May his soul rest in peace.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Union (AU).