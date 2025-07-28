Ambassador Mouktar Osman Karie has assumed duty as the newly appointed Deputy Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commisson (DSRCC) for Somalia and Deputy Head of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), reinforcing the AU’s leadership presence in Somalia.

On arrival in Mogadishu, Ambassador Karie was received at the Aden Abdulle International Airport by senior Federal Government of Somalia officials including the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ishaq Mahmoud Mursal, State Minister for Defence, Omar Ali Abdi and the State Minister for Internal Security, Mohamed Ali Hagaa as well as senior AUSSOM officials.

Ambassador Karie brings extensive diplomatic and political experience in peace and security across Africa. He most recently served as Regional Desk Coordinator for West Africa at the African Union Commission, where he provided high-level strategic engagement with member states and regional organizations, and contributed to the AU’s response to political transitions and governance challenges in the region.

Previously, he held senior roles within the AU’s Peace and Security Department, where he contributed to the design and coordination of the African Union’s regional security cooperation frameworks in the Sahel and Horn of Africa. His efforts included supporting the establishment of the Djibouti and Nouakchott Processes and the operationalization of the East Africa Fusion and Liaison Unit (EAFLU), mechanisms that foster regional collaboration among national security institutions.

Ambassador Karie also supported AU diplomatic engagements in Libya and the Sahel, contributed to the Union’s early warning and preventive diplomacy architecture, and represented AU leadership in several high-level international forums.

He is fluent in French, Arabic, and English, and brings with him a wealth of experience that strengthens the African Union’s commitment to advancing peace, stability, and state-building efforts in Somalia.