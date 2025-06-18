Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary of the African Refiners&Distributors Association (ARDA) – a pan-African organization that serves as the voice of the continent’s downstream sector – will speak at this year’s African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference. Taking place on September 29-October 3 in Cape Town, the event is the largest gathering of energy stakeholders on the continent. Kragha’s participation will contribute to discussions on the downstream sector, covering challenges, opportunities, trends and projects.

This comes as many of Africa’s major oil and gas producers – including Nigeria, Angola, Algeria and the Republic of Congo – pursue bold strategies to strengthen domestic petroleum value chains. These efforts aim to reduce refined petroleum imports and improve fuel security. ARDA plays a key role by promoting strategic collaboration, policy advocacy and industry innovation. Recently, the association called for the creation of an African downstream register to better support projects. At AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies Kragha is expected to outline the benefits of such a register and highlight ARDA’s strategies to drive downstream expansion.

Refinery development is a critical priority for many African countries, with several major projects underway to boost regional fuel distribution and lower costs. Angola is advancing three new facilities aiming for a combined capacity of 445,000 barrels per day (bpd), including the 60,000 bpd Cabinda refinery (expected online in 2025), the 200,000 bpd Lobito facility and the 150,000 bpd Soyo project. Nigeria’s Dangote Refinery, Africa’s largest at 650,000 bpd, is progressing toward full operational capacity. In the Republic of Congo, the Fouta Refinery, designed to produce 2.5 million tons of petroleum products annually, is slated to begin operations by the end of 2025. South Africa plans to rehabilitate the SAPREF refinery, which has been closed since 2022. The refurbishment aims to raise capacity from 180,000 bpd to 600,000 bpd, opening new opportunities for affordable fuel supply.

Beyond refineries, several African countries are prioritizing cross-border pipelines to boost exports and regional fuel distribution. Notable projects include the 1,443-km East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline linking Uganda’s oilfields to Tanzania’s Port of Tanga and expected to start operations in 2026. Nigeria’s $25 billion Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline will traverse 13 West African countries over 5,660 km to connect Nigerian gas fields with European markets via Morocco, with production targeted for 2029. Meanwhile, a planned $13 billion pipeline running from Nigeria through Niger to Algeria, spanning 4,128 km and delivering 30 billion cubic meters of gas annually, aims to facilitate regional exports and deeper African collaboration.

While these developments mark significant progress toward expanding fuel distribution in Africa, achieving downstream ambitions requires substantial investment. Kragha’s participation at AEW 2025: Invest in African Energies is expected to provide valuable insights on sector challenges and opportunities, fostering new deals and partnerships.

“In order to end energy poverty by 2030, Africa must significantly scale up investments across the downstream sector,” says Ore Onagbesan, Program Director of AEW 2025. “By shifting from an export-driven to a domestic-focused mindset, the continent can unlock greater value from its oil and gas resources. Organizations like ARDA recognize the critical role refining, pipelines, petrochemicals and terminals play in enhancing energy security across Africa.”