ESI Africa proudly announces the release of the 10th Anniversary Edition of African Power&Energy Elites: Projects and People, a landmark publication spotlighting the executives, engineers, infrastructure projects and innovations shaping Africa’s power, energy, water, transport, agriculture and healthcare sectors.

The 2025/2026 edition is themed “Energy, Water&Transport Beyond Borders”, capturing Africa’s infrastructure renaissance in real time. From mega transmission projects and smart water systems to renewable energy corridors and digital platforms, the magazine chronicles how long-term strategy is becoming infrastructure, and how vision is translating into systems that endure.

The print edition will officially launch at Mining Indaba in February and will be distributed at key industry events throughout the year, including Enlit Africa in May. The digital edition is already available online.

What’s inside the African Power&Energy Elites 2025/2026 Edition

Leadership interviews: Industry trailblazers from across the continent share insights and experience, including Logan Moodley, Isabel Fick and Leria Arinaitwe.

Industry trailblazers from across the continent share insights and experience, including Logan Moodley, Isabel Fick and Leria Arinaitwe. Case studies: Showcasing Botswana’s transformative smart water metering project, South Africa’s first grid-forming renewable energy facility, and an innovative sustainable mining solution.

Showcasing Botswana’s transformative smart water metering project, South Africa’s first grid-forming renewable energy facility, and an innovative sustainable mining solution. Project profiles: Highlighting landmark developments such as the Sejnane Drinking Water Supply Project in Tunisia, the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project in Tanzania, and the Cazombo Photovoltaic Park in Angola.

Highlighting landmark developments such as the Sejnane Drinking Water Supply Project in Tunisia, the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project in Tanzania, and the Cazombo Photovoltaic Park in Angola. Future outlook: Expert predictions for 2026 covering energy access, mobility, climate resilience and integrated infrastructure systems.

Editor-in-Chief Nicolette Pombo-van Zyl asks:

“Do you hear the construction works underway as Africa’s future rises in steel, concrete, fibre, electrons and flowing water?”

She adds:

“Long-term strategies and carefully considered policies support this build-out. While the leaders and projects featured in this 10th edition of The Elites may differ in geography, scale and sector, they are united by a shared ambition to translate vision into reality.”

The publication also explores emerging trends such as decentralised energy systems, AI-driven grid optimisation and circular water solutions, offering readers a comprehensive view of Africa’s evolving infrastructure landscape.

African Power&Energy Elites 2025/2026 is published in collaboration with Conlog, African Legal Support Facility, GPT Renewable, Mzansi Energy, Shell and STS Association.

