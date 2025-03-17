Taking place on the sidelines of the inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum (https://apo-opa.co/3RbNYDB) this month the African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) will host a side event focusing on the challenges of the energy transition in Africa on March 26. The global pursuit to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 is getting closer with each year, with new technologies, regulatory policies, funding opportunities and legislation set to expedite the transition from hydrocarbons to renewable energy resources. However, a just energy transition for Africa requires allowing the continent to utilize its natural resources to move towards cleaner sources of energy.

As such, the African Energy Bank: Energy Transition and Financing Optics for Oil and gas Industry in Africa side event will shine a light on the role of the African Energy Bank (AEB) (https://apo-opa.co/3DMaNLa) in addressing the funding challenge that the energy transition poses to the African oil and gas industry. Launched by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) in partnership with APPO, the AEB – set to commence operations in March 2025 – represents a bold step towards empowering African nations to take control of their energy future.

The inaugural Congo Energy&Investment Forum, set for March 24-26, 2025, in Brazzaville, under the patronage of President Denis Sassou Nguesso and supported by the Ministry of Hydrocarbons and Société Nationale des Pétroles du Congo, will bring together international investors and local stakeholders to explore national and regional energy and infrastructure opportunities. The event will explore the latest gas-to-power projects and provide updates on ongoing expansions across the country.

By mobilizing significant investment and fostering energy independence, the AEB will play a pivotal role in bridging the financing gap, unlocking the full potential of Africa’s energy resources and driving industrial and economic growth across the continent. The AEB’s strategic partnerships with government’s, financial institutions and energy stakeholders will enable large-scale investments in renewables and traditional energy projects, supporting the continent’s transition to cleaner energy sources while addressing immediate energy access needs.

With the participation of Bruno Jean-Richad Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo and President of APPO, as well as Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim, Secretary General of APPO, the side event is set to showcase how African countries can capitalize on development across the entire energy value chain, create jobs and ensure ownership and control, independent of global pressure that doesn’t understand the intricacies of energy poverty across the continent.

The AEB has been established with an initial $5 billion authorized capital – of which 45% has been secured –, serving as a crucial step in mobilizing investment for energy projects. The bank aims for an ambitious $120 billion asset base, with Nigeria having secured the hosting rights for the bank last year after competing against three other nations.

“APPO’s side event at the inaugural CEIF 2025 represents a pivotal moment in Africa’s journey towards a sustainable and inclusive energy future. By addressing the critical funding challenges of the energy transition, APPO’s initiative aims to empower African nations to harness their natural resources, drive industrial growth and create energy solutions that are both sustainable and accessible. The global energy transition is not only about transitioning to cleaner energy – it’s about ensuring that Africa has the financial tools and strategic partnerships to take control of its energy future and secure a just transition for all its people,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director at Energy Capital&Power.