During the 10th Extraordinary Summit of the African Union (AU) in Kigali, Rwanda, the member states signed a framework agreement—the African Continental Free Trade Agreement, establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with the aim of:

Creating a single continental market for goods and services with free movement of business people and investment, thus accelerating the establishment of a Custom Union.

Expanding intra-African trade through better harmonization, coordination of trade liberalization and facilitation instruments across the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Africa at large.

Enhancing competitiveness at the industry and enterprise level through exploitation of opportunities for scale of production, continental market access and better reallocation of resources.

The initiative, therefore, is expected to bring 1.5 billion people from Africa (World Meter,2025) and a combined GDP of $3.4+ trillion, with the potential to boost intra-African trade by 52.3% in the next few years. According to the IMF, this increase is to uplift 30 million Africans out of extreme poverty and increase income by $450 million by 2035.

Disproportionately, the livestock trade has been highly affected by non-tariff barriers, inconsistent sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) standards, and lack of mutual recognition of health certification and product quality. These disparities limit market access, inflate transaction costs and discourage formal cross-border livestock trade, especially for the pastoral economies that depend on fluid regional markets.

Therefore, in the absence of harmonized trade policies, livestock products are exposed to duplicated inspection, varied tariffs and mismatched requirements, which eventually delay trade flows and lead to high levels of informal and illegal trade.

It is on this need that the African Union Inter-African Bureau of Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), through the African Markets Development (APMD) Platform project, has sought a three-day policy dialogue to examine livestock trade, a sector marked by high economic potential but marred by fragmented regulatory environments across African countries.