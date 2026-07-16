African Newspage (www.AfricanNewspage.net), a leading Pan-African multimedia platform focused on Africa's development and integration, has entered into a strategic partnership with Africa Prosperity Network (APN) to advance public engagement around free movement, regional integration, and Africa's single market agenda.

Formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the partnership establishes a framework for collaboration to amplify Africa's integration agenda, with particular emphasis on APN's Make Africa Borderless Now! movement and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Speaking on the partnership, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Executive Chairman of Africa Prosperity Network, said: “This partnership with African Newspage is an important step toward strengthening public understanding of the ideas and initiatives that will drive Africa's economic transformation.”

Adam Alqali, CEO and Editor-in-Chief of African Newspage, said: “At African Newspage, we believe journalism has an important role to play in supporting Africa's integration journey.”

Under the partnership, African Newspage and Africa Prosperity Network will collaborate to foster informed conversations around Africa's integration agenda and encourage greater citizen engagement.

About African Newspage:

African Newspage is a Pan-African multimedia platform published by Newspage Africa Media Limited.

About Africa Prosperity Network:

Africa Prosperity Network (APN) is a pan-African not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing Africa's single market agenda.