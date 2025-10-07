Despite the continued need for more women representation in male-dominated sectors, women are increasingly taking up leadership roles in Africa’s mining and construction sectors, with a growing number of female CEOs signaling a shift in organizational culture. This was the message from a panel of female mining industry executives at African Mining Week 2025, who emphasized that while legislation has assisted in opening doors, women are demonstrating that their leadership is based on merit, with mentorship highlighted as equally important to help more women rise through the ranks.

Anjana Turner, Principal at U.S.-based business law firm Anjana Turner Law underscored the importance of building a sustainable talent pipeline. “We must create pathways for women to move into leadership roles. Women need to show up strong, not as followers, but as confident leaders who can contribute meaningfully at all levels of a company.” She added that greater female representation is needed at higher levels of executive decision-making and negotiation situations as it leads to more positive outcomes for businesses.

Emma Townshend, Executive for Corporate Affairs at leading South African producer of platinum group metals (PGMs) Impala Platinum and board member of Women in Platinum Group Metals reflected on her career in which we transitioned from a financial markets role into mining, saying she never felt her gender was a disadvantage. “I’ve been fortunate that my experiences and exposure meant being a female didn’t feel like an obstacle. South Africa is quite progressive in terms of women representation through legislation, which has provided a platform for greater female representation,” she said.

Townshend also pointed out that gaining influence in the boardroom ultimately is not gender-specific but rather about knowing your subject and adding value.

Lili Nupen, Co-Founder and Director of South Africa-based law firm NSDV Law, where 70% of the legal team are women, recalled the challenge of being the only woman – and often the youngest – in male-dominated boardrooms, where she was frequently perceived as an outsider. She pointed out that “once your expertise is heard by the room, perceptions change.”

“Our approach at NSDV Law is that if you can demonstrate your expertise, you should not let gender be a barrier,” she noted.

She further explained that her firm’s flat structure encourages all team members to build their own brands, speak up in boardroom discussions, and participate fully in decision-making.

Challenging stereotypes about women in leadership, Nupen acknowledged that women are often perceived as more emotional, while Townshend reframed this as a strength, noting that “there is a time and place for positive emotion in business – it’s a leadership skill.”

“Women tend to be more introspective and aware of the impact of emotions, which can be healthy for organisational culture,” Townshend said.

The panelists agreed that creating an environment where diversity is celebrated is a business imperative. With more women now holding CEO positions in mining and construction, the focus must be on building the future pipeline of female leaders.

Townshend and Turned both emphasised mentorship as equally important to that of legislative compliance in ensuring that woman are included in leadership roles.

About African Mining Week:

Organized by Energy Capital&Power, African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event was held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com.