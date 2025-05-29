The African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 conference – scheduled for October 1–3, 2025, in Cape Town – will host a series of country spotlights, providing a platform for the continent’s leading mineral markets to showcase upcoming project and investment opportunities. The sessions promote emerging and established mining destinations across the continent, inviting global investors to explore new frontiers across Africa.

Angola

An AMW country spotlight session on Angola will present actionable pathways for global financiers and operators to unlock greater value from the country’s mining sector. With vast reserves of diamonds, copper, gold and rare earths, Angola’s mining sector is poised for transformative growth. Ongoing reforms and streamlined licensing processes are making the country increasingly attractive to investors and the AMW session will explore the impact regulatory reform has on the market.

Botswana

Botswana is globally recognized for its well-managed diamond sector, producing over 20% of the world’s rough diamonds by volume. Now, the country is charting a new course by leveraging its success in diamonds to expand into critical mineral production. AMW will serve as a platform for Botswana to present its mineral diversification strategy and explore partnerships aimed at sustainable sector expansion and value chain development.

Democratic Republic of Congo

An AMW session on the Democratic Republic of Congo will explore efforts to expand the downstream sector through investments in electric vehicle manufacturing. As one of the world’s biggest cobalt and copper producers, the country – with an estimated $24 trillion in untapped mineral wealth - strives to unlock greater value addition from the sector. AMW will provide a comprehensive look at investment-ready infrastructure, mineral beneficiation projects and ongoing policy reforms.

Gabon

As Gabon opens up its mining sector under a reformed Mining Code, investors will gain insights into the country’s strengthened regulatory environment. AMW will decode policy shifts and showcase opportunities in high-potential sectors such as manganese and potash. The session aims to equip international stakeholders with the tools and insights needed to successfully navigate Gabon’s evolving landscape.

Ghana

A country spotlight on Ghana will showcase opportunities across the gold value chain. The country represents Africa’s largest gold producer, with various programs - including the revitalization of existing mines and new drilling opportunities – being implemented to unlock new production opportunities.

South Africa

AMW 2025 will feature a country spotlight session on South Africa – the world’s top platinum group metals (PGMs) producer, accounting for over 80% of global output. With a Critical Minerals Strategy launching in 2025, world-class infrastructure, skilled labor and resource potential, South Africa is positioning itself as an attractive market for mineral investors. AMW will offer exclusive insights into the nation’s roadmap for resource-driven growth and sustainable industrialization.

Zambia

As Africa’s second-largest copper producer, Zambia strives to increase production to three million tons per annum by 2031. An AMW country spotlight will showcase strategies being implemented to achieve this goal, including project, financing and partnership prospects across the copper value chain.

Zimbabwe

AMW 2025 will share insight into Zimbabwe’s efforts to enhance local value addition across the mining sector. As Africa’s largest lithium producer and a top gold, copper and platinum market, the country is strengthening cooperation with global players to maximize output. The AMW session provides a unique opportunity to facilitate new partnerships and investments.