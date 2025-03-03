Africa’s gold sector continues to be a major driver of foreign investment and revenue generation, with major producers such Ghana generating $5 billion in revenue from the artisanal sector alone in 2024. Amidst the sector’s growing contribution to sustainable development in Africa, countries are strengthening partnerships with global investors to launch new projects and unlock fresh opportunities for industrialization.

The upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) - Africa’s premier event for the mining industry - will showcase high-potential gold projects, investment opportunities and emerging exploration basins within Africa. With new production facilities set to launch in 2025 and beyond, AMW represents the ideal platform for global investors to connect with African stakeholders and untap the region’s burgeoning prospects.

Ghana, Africa’s largest gold producer, is bolstering its position with the Cardinal Namdini Mine, operated by Cardinal Resources, slated for commercial production by mid-2025. The mine will produce 358,000 ounces per year, tapping into 5.1 million ounces in reserves over a 15-year lifespan. Newmont is also targeting first production at its Ahafo South Mine in early 2025, with an expected annual output of 325,000 ounces. Meanwhile, Asante Gold Corporation has launched a $525 million expansion strategy to enhance output from the Bibiani and Chirano Mines, further strengthening Ghana’s dominance in the gold sector.

In Guinea, Predictive Discovery is advancing development of the Bankan Gold Mine, a three-million-ounce project expected to begin production in early 2027, with an annual output of 269,000 ounces over 12 years. Meanwhile, Robex anticipates to commence gold production at the Kiniero Mine in 2025, contributing 139,000 ounces to Guinea’s growing production portfolio.

Mali, Africa’s third-largest gold producer, is set for expansion with Resolute Mining’s Syama Phase 2 Expansion Project, which will boost production to 400,000 ounces per annum once commissioned in the second half of 2025. In Burkina Faso, West African Resources is set to commence production at the Kiaka Gold Mine in Q3 2025, targeting 258,000 ounces per year over a 19-year lifespan, while Orezone Gold’s Bomboré Gold Mine is set to contribute significantly to the country’s growing mining industry.

As Africa accelerates gold production and strengthens its value chain, AMW will feature high-level panel discussions, project showcases and strategic investment forums, offering global investors an exclusive opportunity to engage with key industry stakeholders and capitalize on Africa’s booming gold sector.

About African Mining Week:

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2025 conference (https://AECWeek.com/) from October 1 -3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com