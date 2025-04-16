African Leadership Magazine (ALM) (www.AfricanLeadershipMagazine.co.uk) is pleased to unveil its highly anticipated Top 25 African Finance Leaders 2025 list — a prestigious editorial recognition that honours excellence, innovation, and transformative leadership within Africa’s financial services and economic governance landscape. This year’s cohort comprises distinguished finance ministers, central bank governors, CEOs of leading financial institutions, and other influential figures who are shaping the continent’s economic architecture through visionary policy direction and exemplary stewardship.

The Top 25 list is a testament to the leaders who are championing fiscal responsibility, financial inclusion, and macroeconomic stability across the continent. These individuals have demonstrated a profound ability to navigate complex economic challenges, implement forward-thinking reforms, and inspire confidence in national and regional economies. Their collective leadership has contributed to enhanced investor confidence, accelerated digital finance adoption, and strengthened institutional frameworks that support inclusive and sustainable development. As Africa continues to assert itself as a dynamic player in the global economy, these leaders are setting the standard for excellence in financial governance, demonstrating the strategic foresight and resilience required to unlock the continent’s vast economic potential.

“These finance leaders have not only surmounted formidable challenges but are actively shaping a new era of economic growth, transparency, and resilience,” said Dr. Ken Giami, Publisher&CEO of African Leadership Magazine. “Their bold and visionary leadership is redefining Africa’s financial narrative and positioning the continent as a rising global financial powerhouse.”

The selection process follows a rigorous two-step procedure to ensure transparency and credibility. First, nominations are gathered from a global pool of experts in the finance and banking sectors, who identify individuals making significant contributions. Then, our editorial board conducts a thorough review, evaluating candidates based on their leadership, impact, and long-term influence on the African financial landscape. This comprehensive approach ensures that we honor only the most deserving leaders, whose work is truly transforming Africa’s financial sector.”

The formal recognition and celebration of these leaders will take place at the African Finance Leadership Forum, scheduled for 22 April 2025 at the United States Capitol Building, Washington D.C., USA, on the margins of the 2025 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group (WBG) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The ALM Top 25 African Finance Leaders 2025:

Dr. Benedict Okey Oramah – President/Chairman, African Export–Import Bank Mthuli Ncube – Minister of Finance, Economic Development&Investment Promotion, Zimbabwe Abdellatif Jouahri – Governor, Bank Al-Maghrib (Morocco) Jeremy Awori – Group CEO, Ecobank Transnational Inc. Situmbeko Musokotwane – Minister of Finance, Zambia Johnny Ohisa Damian – Governor, Bank of South Sudan Paul Russo – CEO, KCB Group PLC, Kenya Samaila Zubairu – President/CEO, Africa Finance Corporation Johnson Asiama – Governor, Bank of Ghana Olusegun Alebiosu – CEO, FirstBank Group, Nigeria Rindra Rabarinirinarison – Minister of Economy and Finance, Madagascar Mary Vilakazi – CEO, Firstrand Limited, South Africa Mamo E. Mihretu – Governor, National Bank of Ethiopia Kennedy Bungane – Group CEO, African Bank, South Africa Rama Krishna Sithanen – Governor, Bank of Mauritius Idrissa Nassa – CEO, Coris Bank Group, Burkina Faso Sheku Ahmed Fantamadi Bangura – Minister of Finance, Sierra Leone Carolina Abel – Governor, Central Bank of Seychelles Walton Ekundayo Gilpin – MD/CEO, Rokel Commercial Bank, Sierra Leone Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum – Group CEO, Oragroup SA, Cameroon Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President, African Development Bank Group Sheikh Diba – Minister of Finance and Budget, Senegal Abdulmajid Mussa Nsekela – CEO, CRDB Bank Plc, Tanzania Khaled Al-Mabrouk Abdullah – Minister of Finance, Libya Hon. Henry F. Saamoi – Governor, Central Bank of Liberia

About African Leadership Magazine:

The African Leadership Magazine, published by the African Leadership Organization (UK), focuses on presenting the best of Africa to a global audience, telling the African story from an African perspective while developing solutions to challenges facing the continent today. We have committed the last 16 years to promoting impactful leadership on the continent and promoting African opportunities globally through an ecosystem of quality Afro-positive content, Africa trade facilitation and market entry solutions, Afro-centric communities and business networking platforms, as well as through public sector training and consulting.