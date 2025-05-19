African Leadership Magazine (www.AfricanLeadershipMagazine.co.uk) proudly unveils the distinguished list of nominees for the 17 categories of the 2025 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA)—a premier recognition platform celebrating excellence in corporate governance, impactful leadership, and trailblazing contributions to the growth and sustainability of Africa’s dynamic business and economic ecosystem. The public voting process is now officially open and will run until 29 May 2025, offering stakeholders across Africa and the globe the opportunity to celebrate and affirm exemplary leadership in the African business space.

The ongoing public voting marks the third phase in a rigorous four-step, points-based selection process for the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA). The process begins with open nominations, followed by a shortlist of top contenders curated by the African Leadership Magazine editorial board. In this third phase, the public is invited to vote, adding stakeholder voices to the evaluation process. The final stage involves a detailed editorial assessment of votes and supporting evidence to determine winners, ensuring a transparent, merit-based outcome that reflects both public sentiment and proven impact.

Public votes in this phase contribute 65% of the final decision, with the remaining 35% based on supporting evidence for each nominee. This ensures a fair and credible process that values both public opinion and verifiable impact. Winners and first runners-up will be honoured at the 15th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), a special highlight of the Africa Summit–London, scheduled for 9–10 July 2025 at the House of Lords, London, United Kingdom.

To cast your vote, visit:

https://apo-opa.co/4k3ofu8

The 2025 African Business Leadership Awards (BLA Nominee Highlights

African Business Leader of the Year

Stella Okoli – Founder&GMD, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nigeria Mohamed Ould Bouamatou – Founder&Chairman, Bouamatou Group, Mauritania John Gachora – GMD/CEO, NCBA Bank, Kenya Tewodros Ashenafi – Founder&Chairman, SouthWest Holdings Ltd., Ethiopia Ntombi Felicia Msiza – CEO, Raubex Group Ltd., South Africa

African Female Business Leader of the Year

Rita Maria Zniber – Chairman&CEO, Diana Holding, Morocco Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi – CEO, KOM Group, Tanzania Boitumelo Mosako – CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa Esther Muchemi – CEO, Samchi Group, Kenya Monica Musonda – Founder&CEO, Java Foods, Zambia

African Regulator of the Year

Delese Mimi Darko – CEO, Ghana Food and Drugs Authority Brima M. Baluwa Koroma – CEO, Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Sierra Leone Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria – DG, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Kenya Leonilde dos Santos – Multisectoral Economic Regulatory Authority, Cape Verde

Business-Friendly Governor of the Year

Daniel Félix Neto – Governor, Lunda Sul Province, Angola Oscar Mabuyane – Premier of the Eastern Cape, South Africa Jacques Kyabula Katwe – Governor, Haut-Katanga Province, DR Congo Ibrahima Cissé – Minister Governor, Autonomous District of Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire Peter Ndubuisi Mbah – Governor, Enugu State, Nigeria

African Finance Minister of the Year

Bihi Iman Egeh – Minister of Finance, Somalia Mthuli Ncube – Minister of Finance&Economic Development, Zimbabwe Marial Ater – Minister of Finance and Planning, South Sudan Cheikh Diba – Minister of Finance and Budget, Senegal Ahmed Kouchouk – Minister of Finance, Egypt

Trade&Investment Promotion Agency of the Year

General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Egypt Agency for Private Investment and Export Promotion, Angola Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) National Investment Promotion Agency, Cameroon Agency for Investment and Export Development, Morocco

Central Bank Governor of the Year

Mohamed Lemine Dhehby – Governor, Central Bank of Mauritania Manuel António Tiago Dias – Governor, National Bank of Angola Johnson Asiama – Governor, Bank of Ghana Rama Krishna Sithanen – Governor, Bank of Mauritius

Trade&Investment Minister of the Year

Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria Alimatou Shadiya Assouman – Minister of Industry and Trade, Benin Ahmed Samir – Minister of Trade and Industry, Egypt Kassahun Gofe – Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Ethiopia Chipoka Mulenga – Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Zambia

African CEO of the Year

Jeremy Awori – Group CEO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) Hien Yacouba Sié – Managing Director, Abidjan Port Authority, Côte d’Ivoire Dr. Armstrong Takang – CEO, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Nigeria Patricia Adongo Ojangole – Managing Director, Uganda Development Bank Ltd.

Young Business Leader of the Year

Mamotake Matekane – COO, MGC Group, Lesotho Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun – Co-Founder, United Africa Group, Namibia Mohamed Ahmed Abdulle – MD, Dakawou Transport Ltd., Kenya Ladi Delano – Co-CEO, Moove Africa, Nigeria

Africa CSR&Community Development Impact Award

Ashanti Goldfields Corporation, Ghana Standard Chartered Bank, South Africa NNPC Limited, Nigeria Bamburi Cement Plc, Kenya Catoca Mining Company, Angola

African Brand of the Year

Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt Managem Group, Morocco Bank Windhoek, Namibia Ethiopian Airlines

African Company of the Year

Vodacom Group, South Africa Ghana Commercial Bank Plc Bidco Africa, Kenya Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, Nigeria

Industry Personality of the Year

Kennedy Bugane – CEO, African Bank, South Africa Jemal Ahmed Abdu – CEO, MIDROC Investment Group PLC, Ethiopia Ally Edha Awadh – CEO, Lake Oil Group, Tanzania Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum, Managing Director of Oragroup SA, Cameroon

Africa Business Integrity Leader Award

Coris Bank International, Togo Arab Contractors, Egypt CCECC Nigeria Limited Société Ivoirienne de Raffinage (SIR), Côte d’Ivoire Moçambique Telecom, SA

African Tech&Digital Economy Leader of the Year

Mastercard Africa MTN Group, South Africa Mascom Wireless, Botswana Safaricom, Kenya

Lifetime Achievement Award

Emeka Offor – Founder, Chrome Group, Nigeria Baba Ahmadou Danpullo – Businessman, Cameroon Kwabena Kesse – CEO, Kessben Group of Companies, Ghana

Media Enquiries:

Ehis Ayere

T: +44 (0) 20 3051 1883

E: ehis@africanleadership.co.uk

About African Leadership Magazine:

African Leadership Magazine is the flagship publication of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited. For over 19 years, it has championed impactful leadership across Africa and amplified African opportunities on the global stage. Through its platforms—including Afro-positive content, trade facilitation, market entry solutions, public sector consulting, and business networking events—the magazine plays a pivotal role in fostering sustainable development and positive change across the continent.