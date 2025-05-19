African Leadership Magazine (www.AfricanLeadershipMagazine.co.uk) proudly unveils the distinguished list of nominees for the 17 categories of the 2025 African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA)—a premier recognition platform celebrating excellence in corporate governance, impactful leadership, and trailblazing contributions to the growth and sustainability of Africa’s dynamic business and economic ecosystem. The public voting process is now officially open and will run until 29 May 2025, offering stakeholders across Africa and the globe the opportunity to celebrate and affirm exemplary leadership in the African business space.
The ongoing public voting marks the third phase in a rigorous four-step, points-based selection process for the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA). The process begins with open nominations, followed by a shortlist of top contenders curated by the African Leadership Magazine editorial board. In this third phase, the public is invited to vote, adding stakeholder voices to the evaluation process. The final stage involves a detailed editorial assessment of votes and supporting evidence to determine winners, ensuring a transparent, merit-based outcome that reflects both public sentiment and proven impact.
Public votes in this phase contribute 65% of the final decision, with the remaining 35% based on supporting evidence for each nominee. This ensures a fair and credible process that values both public opinion and verifiable impact. Winners and first runners-up will be honoured at the 15th African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA), a special highlight of the Africa Summit–London, scheduled for 9–10 July 2025 at the House of Lords, London, United Kingdom.
African Business Leader of the Year
- Stella Okoli – Founder&GMD, Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Nigeria
- Mohamed Ould Bouamatou – Founder&Chairman, Bouamatou Group, Mauritania
- John Gachora – GMD/CEO, NCBA Bank, Kenya
- Tewodros Ashenafi – Founder&Chairman, SouthWest Holdings Ltd., Ethiopia
- Ntombi Felicia Msiza – CEO, Raubex Group Ltd., South Africa
African Female Business Leader of the Year
- Rita Maria Zniber – Chairman&CEO, Diana Holding, Morocco
- Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi – CEO, KOM Group, Tanzania
- Boitumelo Mosako – CEO, Development Bank of Southern Africa
- Esther Muchemi – CEO, Samchi Group, Kenya
- Monica Musonda – Founder&CEO, Java Foods, Zambia
African Regulator of the Year
- Delese Mimi Darko – CEO, Ghana Food and Drugs Authority
- Brima M. Baluwa Koroma – CEO, Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Sierra Leone
- Daniel Kiptoo Bargoria – DG, Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Kenya
- Leonilde dos Santos – Multisectoral Economic Regulatory Authority, Cape Verde
Business-Friendly Governor of the Year
- Daniel Félix Neto – Governor, Lunda Sul Province, Angola
- Oscar Mabuyane – Premier of the Eastern Cape, South Africa
- Jacques Kyabula Katwe – Governor, Haut-Katanga Province, DR Congo
- Ibrahima Cissé – Minister Governor, Autonomous District of Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire
- Peter Ndubuisi Mbah – Governor, Enugu State, Nigeria
African Finance Minister of the Year
- Bihi Iman Egeh – Minister of Finance, Somalia
- Mthuli Ncube – Minister of Finance&Economic Development, Zimbabwe
- Marial Ater – Minister of Finance and Planning, South Sudan
- Cheikh Diba – Minister of Finance and Budget, Senegal
- Ahmed Kouchouk – Minister of Finance, Egypt
Trade&Investment Promotion Agency of the Year
- General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI), Egypt
- Agency for Private Investment and Export Promotion, Angola
- Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA)
- National Investment Promotion Agency, Cameroon
- Agency for Investment and Export Development, Morocco
Central Bank Governor of the Year
- Mohamed Lemine Dhehby – Governor, Central Bank of Mauritania
- Manuel António Tiago Dias – Governor, National Bank of Angola
- Johnson Asiama – Governor, Bank of Ghana
- Rama Krishna Sithanen – Governor, Bank of Mauritius
Trade&Investment Minister of the Year
- Jumoke Oduwole – Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Nigeria
- Alimatou Shadiya Assouman – Minister of Industry and Trade, Benin
- Ahmed Samir – Minister of Trade and Industry, Egypt
- Kassahun Gofe – Minister of Trade and Regional Integration, Ethiopia
- Chipoka Mulenga – Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Zambia
African CEO of the Year
- Jeremy Awori – Group CEO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI)
- Hien Yacouba Sié – Managing Director, Abidjan Port Authority, Côte d’Ivoire
- Dr. Armstrong Takang – CEO, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Nigeria
- Patricia Adongo Ojangole – Managing Director, Uganda Development Bank Ltd.
Young Business Leader of the Year
- Mamotake Matekane – COO, MGC Group, Lesotho
- Martha Namundjebo-Tilahun – Co-Founder, United Africa Group, Namibia
- Mohamed Ahmed Abdulle – MD, Dakawou Transport Ltd., Kenya
- Ladi Delano – Co-CEO, Moove Africa, Nigeria
Africa CSR&Community Development Impact Award
- Ashanti Goldfields Corporation, Ghana
- Standard Chartered Bank, South Africa
- NNPC Limited, Nigeria
- Bamburi Cement Plc, Kenya
- Catoca Mining Company, Angola
African Brand of the Year
- Commercial International Bank (CIB), Egypt
- Managem Group, Morocco
- Bank Windhoek, Namibia
- Ethiopian Airlines
African Company of the Year
- Vodacom Group, South Africa
- Ghana Commercial Bank Plc
- Bidco Africa, Kenya
- Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing, Nigeria
Industry Personality of the Year
- Kennedy Bugane – CEO, African Bank, South Africa
- Jemal Ahmed Abdu – CEO, MIDROC Investment Group PLC, Ethiopia
- Ally Edha Awadh – CEO, Lake Oil Group, Tanzania
- Ferdinand Ngon Kemoum, Managing Director of Oragroup SA, Cameroon
Africa Business Integrity Leader Award
- Coris Bank International, Togo
- Arab Contractors, Egypt
- CCECC Nigeria Limited
- Société Ivoirienne de Raffinage (SIR), Côte d’Ivoire
- Moçambique Telecom, SA
African Tech&Digital Economy Leader of the Year
- Mastercard Africa
- MTN Group, South Africa
- Mascom Wireless, Botswana
- Safaricom, Kenya
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Emeka Offor – Founder, Chrome Group, Nigeria
- Baba Ahmadou Danpullo – Businessman, Cameroon
- Kwabena Kesse – CEO, Kessben Group of Companies, Ghana
Media Enquiries:
Ehis Ayere
T: +44 (0) 20 3051 1883
E: ehis@africanleadership.co.uk
About African Leadership Magazine:
African Leadership Magazine is the flagship publication of the African Leadership Organisation (UK) Limited. For over 19 years, it has championed impactful leadership across Africa and amplified African opportunities on the global stage. Through its platforms—including Afro-positive content, trade facilitation, market entry solutions, public sector consulting, and business networking events—the magazine plays a pivotal role in fostering sustainable development and positive change across the continent.