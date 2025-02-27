On the sidelines of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, African Heads of State, Government and Business Leaders convened for a Presidential Breakfast Dialogue to address the continent’s financing and investment gaps. The event was held under the theme “Africa at the Forefront: Mobilizing African Investment and Financing for Implementing Agenda 2063”.

The dialogue, which was hosted by His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, President of the Republic of Ghana and Champion on African Union Financial Institutions, in collaboration with the African Union Commission (AUC) and the Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI), reaffirmed the continent’s commitment to accelerating self-reliant, sustainable economic development.

In his keynote address, President Mahama emphasized the urgency of strengthening Africa’s financial independence through domestic resource mobilization, concessional financing, and strategic public-private partnerships. “Africa must harness its own financial and investment capacities to drive the transformative vision of Agenda 2063. We cannot continue to rely on external financing mechanisms that do not align with our long-term development goals,” he stated.

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director General, World Trade Organization (WTO) emphasized the need for Africans to take charge of their own development by shifting mindsets and strengthening financial self-sufficiency.

She Said, “The Africa Club is a crucial step toward looking inward and harnessing our own potential. However, we need to focus on four key priorities for Africa’s financial and economic transformation: Firstly, strengthening African financial institutions - If we are to finance our continent’s development, we must capitalize our own financial institutions, including national development banks, ensuring they have the resources to support Africa’s needs. Secondly, let’s address debt challenges to attract investment - we must focus on attracting and retaining investment, including foreign direct investment (FDI), and implementing coordinated strategies to leverage equity financing. Instead of relying on aid, Africa should push for partnerships that channel financial resources into investments. Thirdly, let’s leverage domestic resources – with over $250 billion in pension funds on the continent, we must tap into these resources for development. Strengthening our capital markets, integrating African financial institutions, and utilizing diaspora bonds can significantly boost Africa’s financial resilience. Lastly, let’s drive trade and economic growth – sustainable financing hinges on Africa’s ability to grow its economies, trade more, and add value to its products. Without economic expansion, the resources needed to bridge financing gaps will remain out of reach."

Speaking during the dialogue, H.E. Dr. Monique Nsanzabaganwa, Deputy Chairperson of the African Union Commission, highlighted Africa’s immense potential and the critical role of collaboration. “This is an exciting time for Africa, which has been stretching and renewing itself economically, politically, and socially in recent years. Only the grumpiest pessimists will bet against this new era of ‘Africa Time’ for its economic and social transformation as envisioned under Agenda 2063.”

Dr. Nsanzabaganwa urged investors to seize the opportunities within Africa’s evolving economic landscape. “You will be right to have faith and believe in investing in Africa. The continent is perceived as the ‘new frontier,’ the ‘future paradise’ that sharpens a race to markets by an increasing number of investors.”

Speaking on behalf of AAMFI, Prof. Benedict O. Oramah, Chairperson of AAMFI’s Governing Council and President of Afreximbank, underscored the significance of African financial institutions leading the charge in development finance. “AAMFI represents Africa’s collective financial strength, and through coordinated action, we will mobilize resources at scale to achieve Agenda 2063,” he stated. He further emphasized Africa’s need for financial solidarity in debt resolution: “We have developed a platform that will make it possible to jointly invest in projects that are impactful to the continent. There is no reason why the bridge across Congo Brazzaville and Congo Kinshasa should not be built, the cost is a mere US$500 million; there is no reason why railways cannot be built across Africa, at best they cost about US$1-2Bn. We cannot call for a reform of the international financial architecture on weak legs, no one will listen to us if they view us as mere beggars. We must rely on our own institutions and use this platform to leverage our individual and collective resources to transform our continent. Let’s strengthen our alliance to meet our set objectives.”

The dialogue featured a high-level panel of distinguished leaders and finance experts, including: Dr. Donald Kaberuka, African Union (AU) High Representative for Financing of the Union and the Peace Fund; Samaila Zubairu, 1st Vice Chairperson, AAMFI and President&CEO of Africa Finance Corporation (AFC); Dr. Corneille Karekezi, 2nd Vice Chairperson AAMFI and Group Managing Director&CEO, African Reinsurance Corporation; Ahunna Eziakonwa, Assistant Administrator and Regional Director for Africa, UNDP; and H.E. Amb. Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry, and Minerals, African Union Commission.

Discussions centered on innovative strategies for mobilizing African capital, strengthening financial institutions, and leveraging the role of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AMFIs) in financing critical development sectors such as infrastructure, industrialization, and trade.

The event also witnessed special investment announcements:

African Trade Transformation Fund (ATTF), a groundbreaking USD5 billion concessional finance window initiative by Afreximbank to provide concessional financing to unlock new opportunities for African businesses and governments.

Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) introduced the Catalytic Capital Replenishment Fund to bridge the housing and urban infrastructure gap in Africa which is reported to be a 53-million-unit deficit requiring $1.3 trillion to bridge.

The African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re) Group has pledged $1 million to the African Union Peace Fund. Additionally, the Corporation donated $500,000 to the Africa CDC during the COVID-19 pandemic and has now authorized the use of the balance for Mpox response efforts. The Group Managing Director further stated that Africa Re has committed 2% of its net profits to the African Re Foundation, which will allocate funds to support various initiatives across the continent, including disaster risk financing.

The African Solidarity Fund (ASF) established two key partnerships: a $320 million Guarantee Line to enhance access to housing credit and a $240 million Credit Line Guarantee to support women and youth empowerment, fostering entrepreneurship in the WAEMU.

Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) launched a Debt for Equity initiative to support the capitalization of African Multilateral Financial Institutions by mobilizing resources from the Arab world towards sub-Saharan Africa.

African Heads of State&Government, including leaders from Angola, Nigeria, Mauritania, Rwanda, Zambia, Libya, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire, Benin, and Equatorial Guinea, reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Africa’s financial ecosystem and supporting the growth of AAMFIs as key instruments of economic transformation.

The event concluded with a unified call to action for African governments, financial institutions, and the private sector to strengthen coordination and build strategic partnerships to accelerate Africa’s development by His Excellency Ambassador Albert Muchanga, Commissioner for Trade and Industry at the African Union Commission.

About AAMFI:

The Alliance of African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AAMFI) is an alliance of African-owned and controlled African Multilateral Financial Institutions (AMFIs), which was established to advance the interests of their African member states in global finance and to advocate for AMFI’s role in protecting and promoting them. AAMFI’s mandate is to promote collaboration, cooperation, and coordination among its members in finding solutions aimed at promoting as well as supporting Africa’s sustainable economic development and integration objectives, in line with member institutions’ respective mandates and in furtherance of their development objectives.

AAMFI’s founding members include Africa Finance Corporation (AFC); African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank); Trade and Development Bank Group (TDB Group); African Reinsurance Corporation (Africa Re); African Trade and Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI), Shelter Afrique Development Bank (SHAFDB); and ZEP-RE (PTA Reinsurance Company). East African Development Bank (EADB), the African Solidarity Fund (ASF), the Fund for Export Development in Africa (FEDA) are the Alliance’s latest addition to the membership.

The Alliance was launched in collaboration with the African Union Commission on the 17th of February 2024 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. AAMFI members have matured over the past decades, with a collective balance sheet of over US$70 billion deployed specifically to address the critical trade, investment and development gaps across the continent.