African Hidden Champions (AHC), an initiative that promotes dynamic African companies and helps them on their path to global leadership, held its first regional event of 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya. The event provided a platform for AHC to share its vision with business executives from the region.

The Nairobi reception marked the African Development Bank’s first official engagement with AHC, as new co-partner in the initiative with Africa Foresight Group (AFG) and DEG, Germany’s Investment and Development Corporation.

Founded in 2020, AHC has so far selected more than 20 high-performing Hidden Champions across Africa, operating in various sectors, from services, manufacturing, energy and retail, to pharmaceuticals, automobiles and education. AHC founders share an intense commitment to growth through performance, innovation and a solid foundation.

“We are excited to kick off our regional engagements in Nairobi. Having selected some of our Hidden Champions from Kenya, it was only fitting for us to begin our 2023 engagements here. With these engagements, our intention is to exchange ideas and network with key stakeholders as we explore ways in which we can contribute to the growth of African businesses. We believe that by creating an atmosphere where different business leaders meet, we will be able to create lasting solutions and partnerships, said Yasmin Kumi, AHC Co – Founder and CEO Africa Foresight Group.

The AHC initiative seeks to raise awareness, through various media, case studies, regional events and its annual summit, of the unique role that AHC companies have played in their home markets and how they are building the muscle for success across the continent and beyond.

“We are committed in our support for the growth of African businesses as they expand beyond their borders and into the global marketplace. In supporting these businesses, we acknowledge the direct link between successful home-grown companies and the rise of a country’s GDP, “said Franziska Hollmann, Director Industries&Services Africa&EMECA – DEG.

"The African Development Bank has consistently committed funds and technical expertise to African companies and governments in order to fast track the continent’s industrialization. Our experience lends to this worthwhile AHC initiative the opportunity to expand to more markets, Thomas Viot, Chief Investment Officer at the Bank Group, noted.

The AHC intends to hold regional receptions in other key African cities as it continues selecting and sharing new Hidden Champions.

About AFG:

Africa Foresight Group (AFG) is a women-led company founded in 2016, that is on a mission to build African people and companies into global champions. The business delivers top professional services to African companies across the continent through a flexible talent platform called Peralta. Founded in 2016, the company has grown to support businesses in more than 20 African markets and works for more than 100 clients from Africa and across the world. The company was started in Ghana, and has locations in Accra, Johannesburg, and Lagos.

For more information: www.AfricaForesight.com

About DEG:

For almost 60 years, the DEG has been a reliable partner to private-sector enterprises operating in developing and emerging-market countries. With a portfolio of around EUR 9 billion in approximately 80 countries, the DEG is one of the world’s largest private-sector development financiers. The DEG provides clients with tailor-made solutions, including financing, promotional programs, and advice required to develop successfully and sustainably while generating local added value and creating qualified jobs.

For more information: www.DEGinvest.de

About the African Development Bank Group:

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 44 African countries with an external office in Japan, the AfDB contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states.